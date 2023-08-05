When Harry Styles posed for David Hockney

Singer Harry Styles is part of an extensive and recognized gallery of David Hockney portraits. The painting will be on display in an exhibition by the British artist at the National Portrait Gallery in London from 2 November, which began in 2020 but only lasted twenty days due to the pandemic. For its relaunch, Hockney contributed thirty new acts, one of them representing a former member of One Direction.

At the age of 29, the star of global pop, Styles posed in the painter’s studio in Normandy for two days wearing a red and orange striped jacket, a white shirt underneath, several rings and a pearl collar.

Hockney admits that at first, he neglected the excellence of what was portrayed in the music business. Their name was suggested by record executive Clive Davis, who has worked with Carlos Santana, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel and Pink Floyd, among others. He had also visited Normandy Studios and knew that Styles liked Hockney’s work.

The London Museum’s exhibition is titled ‘Drawings from Life’ and includes around 160 works from public and private collections, including his own. The portrait captures six decades of the artist’s work in the genre and traces its development from images of her friend Celia Birtwell, her mother Laura Hockney, her former partner and art expert Gregory Evans, her printer Maurice Payne and one of her own creators. detects. ,

Artist and Guggenheim



The Guggenheim Bilbao hosted two samplers with Hockney’s work, the landscape of ‘A Wider View’ in 2012 and ’82 Portraits and a Bodegon’ in 2018. He washed his Mercedes every week with the powerful gallerist Larry Gagosian or the banker Jacob Rothschild.

Painting your friends and acquaintances was your way of surviving a stroke and the tragic death of one of your young assistants. He invited them to pose for him and painted them with a similar background and the same sila to highlight their uniqueness.

Edith Devaney, the curator of the exhibition, suggested that the huge installation of paintings in one of the large rooms on the first floor of the Guggenheim had been a ‘party’, a party hosted by the artist herself.