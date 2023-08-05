When do Lollapalooza 2024 tickets go on sale?

There The new version of Lollapalooza Chili’s is taking shape and the point is that the production behind the event has begun to give them First information regarding ticket sales New version of the festival in our country.

Finale With An Announcement And Unrevealed Line Up, Yes If you let us know about the Early Bird Sale El Lola for 2024.

When will the sale start?

Ticket sales information for Lollapalooza 2024 hasn’t been revealed with a Videos on the social network of Lollapalooza Chile inform us that the early bird will begin this month of August.

many different Portals on social networks have been informed that this sale will start next August 8but this not confirmed by the manufacturer.

other innovations are Ticketmaster will be responsible for ticket sales for this new edition y on Puntoticket as in previous years.

When is Lollapalooza 2024?

Ale Lola Chili has not yet announced a closure for 2024 But surely the same ending as Argentina would be repeated. And all Argentina El Lollapalooza will be held next March 15, 16 and 17 at the San Isidro Hippodrome in Buenos Aires.

since he Artists participate during the closing ceremony of the festival in Chile, Argentina and Brazil. In our country it is expected that the realization of the event will confirm the same finale as in Argentina.

About that the place where l lol will beThis event is expected to be held again in our country in 2024. Cerrillos Bicentennial Park In the commune of the same name and that counts with the Metro Cerrillos, a few steps from the entrance.

we are with these ads More and more information about the new edition of Lollapalooza in Chile And with them, we are now preparing to announce the official lineup for the event.

it is rumored that This year’s lineup can count on the participation of Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, Depeche Mode and Lana Del Rey.even for a moment only blink-182 is confirmedThis means that it will not be presented 2023.