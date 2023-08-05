What should I do if I find a possible case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in my reserve?| cf

This is a protocol established by the FAC and the Junta to detect and control a disease that primarily affects deer in the provinces of Córdoba, Huelva and Sevilla.

Given the emergence of new cases of epizootic haemorrhagic disease of deer, especially in the provinces of Córdoba, Huelva and Seville, the Andalusian Hunting Federation reminds hunting societies and hunters of the protocol activated together with the Epidemiological Surveillance Plan of the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Environment. and the “Blue Economy” of the Junta of Andalusia to identify and control possible cases that may occur in its territory, which consists of the following:







In case of observation of individuals affected by the disease in the reserve, hunters must SEND A WHATSAPP (no call) TO ONE OF THESE TWO NUMBERS:

– 671 59 43 40

– 670 94 38 85

In WhatsApp, they must indicate:

save registration

Municipality

Number of affected specimens

Name and phone number of the contact person of the reserve

As soon as this message is received, the veterinarians associated with the surveillance plan will contact the victims with instructions on how to proceed in each case in order to take samples to check for the presence of the virus.

IMPORTANT: It should be clear to hunters and reserve owners that the presence of disease, sick or dead individuals will not have such consequences as the suspension of hunting activities.nor the administrative implications for the reserve, so they should not hesitate to report possible cases.

Symptoms

Despite the alarm raised on social media due to the viralization of a video showing a sick deer, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), which affects mainly deer, but also roe deer and fallow deer, usually mild with symptoms such as lack of appetite, depression, hyperthermia, lesions of the oral mucosa and lameness due to coronitis, animals usually recover within two weeks.

How is it transmitted? recommendations

EGE is a viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes and does not affect humans. In this sense, it is very important maintain water supply points of nature reservessuch as ponds, gutters, drinkers, etc., Very cleanas stagnant and dirty water can contribute to the spread of the virus and therefore the risk of infection.

In very advanced cases of the disease, when the affected individuals are in a critical condition, trapping can be carried out through management hunting as a sanitary measure in accordance with what is approved in the Technical Hunting Plan of each reserve, or through what is expressly regulated in the resolution on extreme climatic conditions. situation published a few weeks ago by the Junta of Andalusia.

Andalusian hunting federation call for the cooperation of all their hunting societies, which have always maintained exemplary cooperation in surveillance and control programs for other diseases that appear in the wild: “we have no doubt that Andalusian hunters will again be an example of dedication when it comes to monitoring and stopping this disease in the wild, as they have always done until now”, explains José Maria Mancegno, President of the Andalusian Hunting Federation.