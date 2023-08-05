What movies and series to watch for kids and families in August 2023

Netflix updates itself with entertainment for the whole family, With tickets for new and exciting movies and series for all audiences. In August, three presentations come out Which promises to be a success on the streaming platform.

A few days back, the added releases for the next month were revealed. Esto has garnered rave reviews among fans and they are looking forward to the continuation of their favorite stories as well as new and exciting titles.

The bad expectations that arise are Stuart Little 2: The Adventure Continues, Stuart Little, A Raton en la Familia and Trolls.

In Next Month Tickets you can find the following children’s movies and series:

August 1:

Las Tortugas Ninja

Stuart Little 2: The Adventure Continues

Stuart Little, A Ratton en la Familia

August 2:

Clifford, El Gran Perro Rojo

August 7:

Gabi’s Muneckas House: Season 8

August 10:

August 11:

August 15:

August 16:

Madagascar

a boss in panless

trolls

August 17:

Mi Papa El Cazador Intergalactico: Season 2

August 18:

Stuart Little 2: The Adventure Continues

It is a 2002 American family comedy film. The sequel, by Stuart Little, is directed by Rob Minkoff and based on the book of the same name by EB White. It will premiere on the streaming platform on 1 August.

Starring Geena Davis, Hugh Laurie and Jonathan Lipnicki and starring Michael J. Fox, with the voices of Melanie Griffith as Margalo, Nathan Lane as Pelusa, and James Woods as Falcon.

Stuart Little 2 (2002) – Official Trailer (HD)

The plot focuses on Stuart who gets to know a canary protagonist named Margalo as he lives at home. But, once there, it is all a scam as it is a hoax and an evil falcon named Falcon forces him to steal the wedding ring from Stuart’s mother, Eleanor Little.

Stuart Little, A Ratton en la Familia

It is an American comedy film from 1999 for all audiences. Directed by Rob Minkoff. The film combines real imagery and computer animation. Join the streaming platform on 1st August.

It stars Geena Davis, Hugh Laurie, Jonathan Lipnicki, Michael J. Fox voices Stuart, and Nathan Lane voices Gato Pelusa. The film was released on 17 December 1999 by Columbia Pictures.

Stuart Little (Spanish Trailer)

The story follows Frederick and Eleanor Little who decide to adopt a son. Your son George gets a nasty surprise when he discovers that his new brother is a tiny mouse Parlanchin called Stuart. Everyone is very happy with the arrival of another in the family.

trolls

It is an American film of computer animation, 3D musical comedy directed by Mike Mitchell and Walt Dohrn, produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by 20th Century Fox.

It stars Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake, Russell Brand, Zooey Deschanel, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Kunal Nayyar and Icona Pop, among others. It is based on the Muneko Troll created in 1959 by Danish woodcarver Thomas Dam.

Trolls (2016) Primer Trailer Official Español Latino

The story begins with Poppy’s voice telling about the life of trolls, what they like to do and about some evil creatures called “Bergens”. who knew neither to sing, nor to dance, nor to hug, and they were always in trouble every day except on the day of the Trollstisio festival, where the Bergens eat with the trolls to prove their happiness. It will premiere on Manoranjan Manch on 16 August.