What is the most watched movie on Netflix United States today?

In such a confusing world, choose to see if something great is on the way. (infobay)

Advances in technology in the new millennium, in addition to the coronavirus pandemic on the international stage, appealed to citizens to seek New ways to enjoy cinema From the comfort of home.

From the roots of Ello, several streaming platforms were born, How is the case with Netflix?Which has managed to make a mark with its wide catalog of products and established itself in the taste of the users.

stand out from this catalog these 10 moviesWhich has gained fame and become a topic of discussion in recent times.

Here’s a list of the worst scenes Netflix United States,

1. Hidden Strike

Two war veterans are assigned the mission of transporting a group of civilians on the so-called “Autopista de la Muerte” in Baghdad (Iraq) to reach the “Green Zone”, a safe haven in the area.

2. Happiness for beginners

A year after getting divorced, thirty-two-year-old Helen Carpenter convinced her troubled brother ten years her younger to enroll in a nature survival course.

3. Prodigiosa: Adventures of Ladybug: The Movie

The superheroine who has ruled the hearts of millions of fans across the globe made it to the cinema for the very first time. Ladybug must join forces with Cat Noir, her charismatic and outspoken masked judge, to fight against the supervillains who threaten to destroy Paris.

4. Tyrone’s Clone

Unsettling events turn up a neighborhood as an unlikely trio investigates a very sinister conspiracy.

5. The Disappeared: The Case of Lucy Blackman

July 1, 2000. Lucy Blackman, a 21-year-old British woman, disappears in Tokyo, triggering an international investigation and an unrelenting search for justice.

6. Paradise Hills

Paradise Hills is a deluxe hospital where affluent families send their daughters to be trained and trained to become ideal women. Uma (EMMA ROBERTS) is sent there and soon learns that the residence holds a dark secret.

7. El Gato Con Botas: The Last Wish

Sequel to ‘The Cat in Boots’ (2011). El Gato con Botas discovers that his passion for adventure has died down: he’s squandered his eight new lives, so he embarks on an epic journey to find the legendary last wish and restore his new life. .

8. Hold the arms of fathers

Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a prestigious bank director who is about to marry Parker, the love of his life. The week the wedding is to be celebrated, her bank is robbed by infamous Ghost Bandits and Owen suspects that these hideous criminals are actually his future in-laws, who have just arrived in town.

9. Miami Infiltration

Kevin Hart and Ice Cube star in Infiltrados en Miami, the sequel to the action comedy Via Patrol, which we know as the hottest comic duo of the year.

10. The Unknown: The Cosmic Time Machine

Follow a team of engineers and scientists on an ambitious mission to launch the James Webb Space Telescope and take the next big step in understanding the universe.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking due to the fact that they are different episodes or seasons, infinitude, may not bring details because the platform does not provide them.

For its series and movies, Netflix has become one of the strongest platforms in the streaming war. (Pixabay)

Netflix has become the most important streaming platform in recent years And its success has prompted most entertainment companies to promote other platforms such as Disney+ and HBO.

although Started as a company that provided DVD rental service through postal mail, it was in 2011 when the company began operations outside the United States and Canada, offering its catalog by streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. After a year it will reach Europe and later some countries in Asia as well.

In 2011 the company ventured into producing its own content, starting with the successful series House of Cards, followed by its own studio in 2016. For 2018 it will define itself as a global internet television series.

Before that, one of the most important moments came on Netflix on January 16, 2014: Nominated for the Oscar Award for the first time in its history With the documentary The Square.

Its catalog includes films that have won an Academy Award, multi-award winning and viral series such as Squid Game, or important products in Spanish such as La Casa de Papel and Elite.

Sin embargo, el 2022 no pinto nada bien para Streaming content platforms suffer their biggest blow in a decade And the thing is that it lost 200 thousand subscribers in the first quarter, adding the same 900 thousand viewers who left the platform in the second quarter of the year.

This minor debacle was “areglo” in the third quarter, when it recorded an increase of 2.4 million subscribers due to titles such as Dahmer, the new season of Stranger Things, and other successes.

netflix partyalso known as telepartyIf you have converted to one of the most popular applications that has given you an advantage over streaming platforms, you have allowed users Watch the same content at the same time with friends, colleagues or family members, even when they’re not in the same location,

This tool, built as a Google extension, adds the ability to stream simultaneously to a tray original message Where participants can exchange their ideas in real time.

Although this tool is not developed by netflix just go to teleparty page and Install Google Chrome Extension, Once installed, you need to open the account, play what you want to watch and click on the Netflix Party (NP) icon which will be set to red and then a “Start Party” option will be provided, which will be a link Will provide what can be shared with others to unite.

Follow reading:

Bad News

More about Streaming

Most commented series and movies on Twitter