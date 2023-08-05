What is the most played song on Apple United States today?

Apple and Spotify strive to provide the best music and podcast streaming services. (infobay)

There Music offerings have never been so wide As we head into the new millennium, it’s easy to feel out of date with more than one person, however, with the emergence of platforms like Apple, it’s becoming easier to be one of the most popular at the moment.

And the thing is that Apple has provided its users with playlists where they can consult the news and topics that are captivating the American public.

From reggaeton, pop, ballads and regional music, These Are the Hits That Were Most Played in the United States,

1. Meltdown (feat. Drake)

2. Fukumin

Sugarcane

fukumin By Gunna If there’s anything lacking in this time favorite. For this go to another place.

3. FE!N (feat. Playboi Carti)

4. May I know?

travis scott

I know?Played by Travis Scott, is number four on the list.

5. last night

morgan wallen

With a favorable margin of 2, Morgan Wallen’s new role ranks 5th on the list of audience favorite subjects today.

6. Telekinesis (feat. SZA & Future)

7. Tophia Twins (feat. Rob49 & 21 Savage)

travis scott

Topia Twins (feat. Rob49 & 21 Savage) Travis Scott is in seventh place with a clear drop in preferences. En el conteo anterior, estaba en el puesto5.

8. My Eyes

9. Barbie World (with Aqua) from The Album Barbie

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice

Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s most recent Sensillo already looks like a new classic. Barbie World (with Aqua) from The Album Barbie Enter today with a strong foothold in the list of most listened songs on this streaming platform.

10. Thank God

*Some data may not be available as the Platform does not provide them.

With its services, Apple is looking to dominate the streaming war as well. (EFE/Monica Davy)

Apple Inc. is an American company that manufactures electronic equipment, software and also provides multimedia services through its various streaming platforms. This is a company that has been considered one of the showiest and most valuable in the world for many years.

It stands out among its services apple musicwhich allows over 430 million users to access over 100 million songs, 30,000 playlists and many podcasts. Like its counterparts like Spotify, it allows you to download songs and listen to them without a connection.

What is the most important difference you have about the main advantage or disadvantage you have over your biggest competitor? sound quality, while Spotify has a maximum quality of 320Kbps while manzenita’s company is 24bits/192kHz; At least Apple can reach 256Kbps.

Another advantage of Apple is that it has a wider catalog than its competitors, in addition to Manzanita’s access to the service. live radio Exclusive digital stations from around the world and from Apple.

Other features offered to the users include Apple Music Sing. top charts to see the ranking of the most listened songs in different cities around the world; and the possibility of listening to music with the other person using SharePlay during a video call.

Some artists also provide exclusive videos, audios, interviews or mini-documentaries for the platform.

