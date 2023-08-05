What is SIBO, the disease that Araceli Gonzalez was diagnosed with
The actress has acknowledged her new health condition by admitting that she has been diagnosed with the disorder. Know what causes you discomfort in the abdomen.
Actress Araceli Gonzalez confessed in the last hours that he suffered siboa disease characterized abnormal increase in quantity bacteria in that small intestine. Usually this should have a relatively low amount compared to the colon.
It’s about Bacterial overpopulation of the small intestine (by abbreviation in English), a disease what is he doing bacteria from the colon or other parts of the digestive tract migrate and multiply in the small intestine, where can ferment carbohydrates and produce gases.
This fermentation process may lead to different unpleasant symptomssuch as bloating, pain, diarrhea, constipation and flatulence.
Araceli Gonzalez has SIBO
The former model indicated that for some time she felt discomfort in the stomach. “I took it very calmly, the diagnosis didn’t bother me, because you already know what you have and you can deal with it accordingly,” the actress said. And she added: “I took it very calmly, I can’t do it. Nothing, these are the stops that life puts on us when a person is very fast and does not realize it.”
Treatment of bacterial growth in the intestines
must be done modifications diet drugs, antibiotics and other medicines for reduce the growth of bacteria.
Dietary changes may include:
- A specific carbohydrate diet limit food sources for bacteria
- antibioticssuch as rifaximin, usually prescribed to help eradicate excess
From my side, probiotics may or may not be recommendedon a case-by-case basis, as they can sometimes worsen symptoms in some people.
SIBO diagnostics
It is usually done on the basis of symptoms, clinical assessment and specialized tests. They may include breath analysis after taking certain substances (such as lactulose or glucose) to detect the presence of some gases which point to bacterial fermentation.