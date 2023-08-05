What is SIBO, a disease that affects the small intestine

In recent weeks, various videos and testimonials have gone viral on social media such as Tik Tok or Twitter, in which users claim they have a bloating-related condition called “small intestinal bacterial overgrowth”, SIBO for it. abbreviations in English (“SIBO”). bacterial overgrowth in the small intestine). Although it is a common syndrome, very few people are aware of its existence or the symptoms it can cause in those who suffer from it.

What is SIBR?

SIBO is a disease characterized by an excessive and abnormal presence of bacteria in the small intestine that normally belong to the large intestine.

Ramon Fernandez, a doctor specializing in the digestive system at the HLA Inmaculada hospital in Granada, explains to Newtral.es that “the set of microorganisms that live in our digestive tract (bacteria, archaea, eukaryotes and viruses) is known as gut microbiotawhich should be varied and versatile”. The presence of this in our body “protects us from pathogens and provides us with nutrients for the development of the digestive, nervous and immune systems.”

So, with a high level of bacteria that are not related to the small intestine, as explained in the Clinic of Endocrinology and Nutrition (ENDOX), food, passing through this phase of digestion, remains stagnant and mixes with the gastric juices of this intestine. body, it slows down, resulting in a high production of bacteria that can cause, among other symptoms, bloating and abdominal pain, nausea or diarrhea.

Normally, according to the Mayo Clinic, an overgrowth of bacteria in the small intestine can be caused by various causes that cause it:

Complications after abdominal surgery: Obesity surgery such as gastric bypass surgery or gastrectomy for stomach ulcers and cancer.

Obesity surgery such as gastric bypass surgery or gastrectomy for stomach ulcers and cancer. Defects or damage to the small intestine: For example, scar tissue that can wrap around the outside of the small intestine, or intestinal diverticulosis, in which “pockets of tissue” protrude through the wall of this organ.

For example, scar tissue that can wrap around the outside of the small intestine, or intestinal diverticulosis, in which “pockets of tissue” protrude through the wall of this organ. Some medical conditions that affect the intestines include: For example, Crohn’s disease, radiation enteritis, celiac disease, diabetes, or other conditions that can affect the movement of food through the small intestine.

Similarly, Ramon Fernandez notes that we can currently detect two types of SIBO. On the one hand, “classic SIBO associated with malabsorption or indigestion”, and on the other, “SIBO associated with functional digestive disorders, especially irritable bowel syndrome.”

What symptoms does it cause in the patient?

The expert points out that the main symptoms that SIBO can cause in a patient are:

loss of appetite

Abdominal pain and swelling

Nausea

Unpleasant feeling of fullness after eating

Diarrhea or constipation

unintentional weight loss

malnutrition

How is SIBO diagnosed?

SIBO can be diagnosed through a variety of tests that can be used by a specialist to check if the patient is indeed having bacterial overgrowth in the small intestine or if they may be suffering from other problems that can cause symptoms similar to those of this syndrome.

Thus, according to ENDOCS, the most common method of diagnosing the disease is based on breath tests, which measure “hydrogen produced from the metabolism of carbohydrates (10 g lactulose or 75 g glucose) of luminal bacteria in exhaled air.”

Regarding this method, a doctor who specializes in the digestive system explains that this type of test “was not generally accepted or approved for diagnosing SIBO because it lends itself to various interpretations.” “However, it is most widely used because of its simplicity, non-invasiveness, and low cost, rather than its scientific evidence,” he adds.

How is SIBO treated?

With regard to the treatment of this syndrome, the most common is the use of antibiotics. For this, Ramon Fernandez points out that the goal of this type of treatment “is not to destroy the microbiota of the small intestine, but to modulate it so that the symptoms disappear.”

Similarly, he explains that one should choose an antibiotic “that covers aerobic and anaerobic” between 7 and 14 days, “which will improve the symptoms for several months.”

As a supplement, the expert recommends a diet low in FODMAPs, components that are poorly absorbed in the small intestine and found, in particular, in certain fruits, dairy products or legumes. Thus, doing this diet “may have a beneficial role” but doing it “in excess of 3-4 weeks” is inconvenient because, as stated, it “reduces the number of beneficial bifidobacteria” in the body in the long term.