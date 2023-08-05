What is leprosy, the disease that keeps Mexico’s 12 municipalities on their toes?

After the CDC investigation in the Southeast USA announced that leprosy It was considered an endemic disease caused by a decline in cases, the symptoms and warning of several municipalities in Mexico revive the conversation.

In the epidemiological surveillance report for the period from 16 to 22 July Minister of Health He pointed out that 28 states in Mexico currently maintain alerts with 300 cases of treatment, so they are warning about symptoms and their treatment.

Municipalities: Tuscaquesco, San Sebastian del Oeste and San Cristobal de la Barranca in Jalisco; Nocupetaro and Nuevo Ureco in Michoacan.

tlaltizapan in Morelos; Flashing in Nuevo Leon; El Espinal, Santiago Niltepec and San Miguel Chimalapa in Oaxaca; Choix in Sinaloa and Tunkas in Yucatan.

Leprosy is a chronic infectious disease caused by a bacterium Mycobacterium leprosy or Hansen’s wand.

This disease affects the body in the region of the peripheral nerves, in addition to changing the skin, eyes and nose, if left untreated, it can cause progressive and permanent disability.

Among the symptoms that society should pay attention to include peripheral nerve damage, that is, loss of sensation, muscle weakness, hypertrophy, and pale or reddish patches on the skin. In addition to multiple skin lesions on the body.

The main route of infection is respiratory, through contact with droplets emitted through the mouth or nose, after prolonged contact with an infected person.

Although the infection is direct, it is not transmitted by sharing objects or skin contact with an ill person, once they receive treatment, they are no longer contagious.

If treated promptly, leprosy can be cured within six to twelve months with medication to avoid failure to. According to the epidemiological conclusion, the presence of untimely diagnosis leads to the predominance of the virus in the environment.

World Health Organization (WHO) annually donates polychemotherapeutic drugs to care for patients with leprosy, one of the priority drugs against the virus.

