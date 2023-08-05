What is Hepatitis C’s Secret Immune System Evasion Strategy, According to Study

Hepatitis C is an RNA virus, just like the coronavirus and influenza virus. (getty)

Hepatitis C virus generates an infection life-threatening liver. The disease is transmitted by contact with human blood, and while the immune system may first attack the invading virus, causing mild symptoms such as fever or fatigue, pathogen finally i know hides and the immune system gives up the chase.

This gives hepatitis C time to replicate and spread through healthy liver cells. Now, researchers at the University of Copenhagen have discovered a secret tactic the virus uses to evade the immune system.

As published in the magazine Naturevirus uses “Strategy of disguise”and the “mask” that covers it is a molecule already present in the human body, which is why “the immune system confuses the virus with something harmless that should not be reacted to.”

The hepatitis C virus consists of a protein coat, capsid, surrounding RNA, and an outer lipoprotein coat with two types of glycoprotein spikes (Getty).

Jeppe Winter is Associate Professor in the Department of Biology and, together with Associate Professor Troels Scheel and Professor Jens Buch of the Hepatitis C Program in Copenhagen, led the study. And after the discovery, he pointed out: “How the hepatitis C virus manages to hide in our liver cells without being detected by the immune system has always been a mystery. Our disclosure of the virus cloaking strategy is important as it could pave the way new ways to treat viral infections. And it is likely that other types of viruses use the same trick.

“We are constantly fighting these viruses,” added an expert who studies this pathology. We are trying to destroy them, and they are trying to avoid detection and destroy them.” An estimated 50 million people worldwide are infected chronic hepatitis C.

The hepatitis C virus can cause liver inflammation and scarring, and in worst cases Liver cancer. This pathology was discovered in 1989 and is one of the most studied microbes on the planet. However, for decades it remained a mystery how it managed to bypass the human immune system and spread throughout the body.

Researchers have discovered that hepatitis C has a secret strategy to evade the immune system (Getty).

Hepatitis C is an RNA virus.just like the coronavirus and the flu virus. Its genetic material consists of RNA, which must be copied in order to enter healthy cells once the virus enters the host.

For University of British Columbia professor of microbiology and immunology Selena Sagan, who was not involved in the study, the work reveals “a new strategy that viruses use to hide from antiviral defenses.” “If hepatitis C does this, then what other viruses use a similar strategy?” the expert asked when he learned about the discovery.

In fact, Winter announced that the next steps in his investigation would be look at other RNA viruses to see if they wear a similar “mask”. “It’s realistic to think that other RNA viruses use similar camouflage techniques to spread without being detected by cell control systems,” he said.

“All RNA viruses have the same need to hide from the immune system, and this is most likely just the beginning. Now that we have set our sights on this trick, it opens up the possibility of developing new and possibly improved methods for tracking and treating viral infections in the future,” Winter concluded.

