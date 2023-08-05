What is biotin and what are its health benefits?

Medicinal plants and supplements are ideal for those looking for additional support to fight diseases, ailments, and conditions (Infobae)

additives And medicinal plants began to gain popularity in the field health And medicineoffering a natural and complementary way to meet the various needs of the body and mind.

With a growing awareness of nature’s nourishing and healing power, it’s time to dive into this exciting universe of therapeutic alternatives that promise to improve our quality of life when done on the advice of a physician.

This time we will focus on biotinWhat are your advantagesyour level safety And efficiency, contraindicationsas well as its reaction when interacting with drugs, food and other medicinal herbs or supplements.

Biotin is vitamin It is found in foods such as eggs, milk and bananas. It is an important part of the body’s enzymes that break down substances such as fats, carbohydrates and others.

There is no good test for low biotin, so it is usually identified by its symptoms, which include thinning hair and a red, scaly rash around the eyes, nose, and mouth.

According to MedlinePlus, biotin is commonly used for hair loss, brittle nails and others conditionsbut there is no good scientific evidence to support such use.

Biotin supplements may interfere with some lab tests. Talk to your doctor if you are taking biotin supplements and need blood tests.

There is an inherited condition where the body cannot process biotin, so they may need biotin supplements, just like people on kidney dialysis.

To combat low levels of biotin, it is recommended to take it orally or in the form of injections. Biotin at doses up to 10 mg orally per day is regularly used to treat and prevent vitamin deficiency.

It should be noted that only a healthcare provider can administer a biotin injection.

Biotin is safe for most people when taken in doses up to 300 mg per day for up to 6 months. But it is more commonly used at lower doses of 2.5 mg per day.

It is also safe for most people to use the vitamin in beauty products containing up to 0.6% biotin, according to Medline Plus.

Biotin is safe when used in the recommended amounts during pregnancy and lactation, and in children as long as it is between 5 and 25 micrograms per day.

Taking biotin supplements can interfere with the results of many laboratory blood tests, causing false high or false low results. This can lead to incorrect or missed diagnostics.

Tell your doctor if you are taking biotin supplements, especially if you will have lab tests. You may need to stop taking biotin before a blood test.

when it’s taken Alpha Lipoic Acid according to MedlinePlus, together with biotin, it can reduce the absorption of both components. The same is true when taken with vitamin B5.

Eating two or more raw egg whites a day for several months can cause a biotin deficiency. Raw egg proteins bind biotin in the stomach and prevent it from being absorbed by the body.

Small amounts of biotin are found in foods such as eggs, milk, and bananas. Adults are recommended to consume 30 micrograms per day. The same amount should be consumed during pregnancy. During lactation, 35 mcg should be consumed daily.

The recommended amount for children varies by age. Talk to your doctor to find out what dosage is best for your particular condition.