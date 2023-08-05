What happened with the tragedy of Astroworld Grupo Milenio

how dos anos after which 10 crushed Murian people during the festival Astroworld 2021, posts not submittedHowever, some people, including activists present at the event, expressed their concerns about security.

“Determining who really caused these deaths is not an easy question to answer,” says Sandra Guerra Thompson, professor of criminal law at the Law Center at the University of Houston.

“It’s very difficult to determine, unless you have clear evidence that someone in charge, whose job it was to guarantee safety and who should have known better, didn’t act,” he says.

A nearly 1,300-page report on the investigation into the tragedy published by Houston police indicated at once that subcontractor employee Reece Wheeler had told authorities that saw the crowd and warned an event organizer that people could dieShortly before, rapper Travis Scott took the stage.

In the report, investigators wrote that Scott indicated he had seen a man receiving medical care near the stage, but said that, in general, the crowd seemed to enjoy the show, I also said that I didn’t see anyone indicating serious problems, I didn’t hear anyone saying that I canceled the concert.

hip hop artist Drakewho introduced himself to Scott told the police it was hard to see from the escanario What was going on in the crowd and I did not hear anyone saying that the show should be stopped.

notwithstanding the fact that no post was submitted, Over 500 claims were filed for the deaths and injuries The concert also featured promoter company Live Nation and Scott Against Muchas. Some of these demands have since been resolved.

death were between the ages of 9 and 27According to forensic doctors, another 10 victims died of suffocation due to compression.

No status submitted after event

In June, an indicted juror from Texas refused to press charges Case registered against six people in the case including Scott. Inspectors then said the circumstances of the deaths limited the positions they could submit, ruling out possible charges such as premeditated murder, involuntary manslaughter and manslaughter by criminal negligence.

Thompson says that a large number of people were involved in organizing the event, it also had a wide scale It is difficult to show that Hubo ignores the culprit. Negligence in such cases is a challenge for tax inspectors.

Thompson says, “If it goes back, who knows what’s going on, is this what’s being transmitted?” “They said someone died and they still want the concert to go on? Or if they say ‘hey, some people are in pain’, what might not be so unusual about such an incident?

Alicia Harvey, an assistant to the Harris County District Attorney, said prosecutors filed charges after the indicting juror declined to press charges. Only those that fall under the ban on potentially endangering a minor In regards to the deaths of the two youngest victims, aged 9 and 14.

Scott’s lawyer Kent Schaefer has said this the artist was not responsible Of tragedy

“It never encouraged people to do something that other people would inherit,” Schaefer says.

The audience during Travis Scott’s performance at Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 | AP

This was Travis Scott’s answer

scott said it earlier There was no speculation about the dead until after the concert.

Since then, I believe it was called Project Heal, a $5 million initiative that includes funding to attempt to address security challenges to festivals and large-scale events.

The police report states that Scott indicated to investigators that when Drake went onstage he said the concert was over after his performance, but that Nadi Le said that there was an emergency.

take new security measures

Following the tragedy, Texas Governor Greg Abbott formed a task force. Study the security of music festivals and recommend security measures and crowd control during mass gatherings.

In April 2022, the Working Group reported that people without tickets entered the open-air festival area hours before performances began, Stressed the employees and caused various kinds of injuries. It also concluded that the process of issuing permits for mass meetings is inconsistent across the state.

task Group I recommend building a command center That you are authorized to pause or cancel a show in response to security issues.