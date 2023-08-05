What disease caused Chicharito Hernandez to shave his head? millennium group

Mexican soccer player Javier Hernandez He continues to recover from an injury that took him out of the game for several months. During this time Chicharito He is taking the opportunity to host live streams in which he recently admitted to suffering from an “illness” that caused him to shave his head.

What “disease” does Javier Hernandez suffer from?

During one of my last live broadcasts Chicharito shared with his followers and friends his new appearance change, which was made because suffering from alopecia.

“People, I shaved my head because people from the stadium are leaving me, and this is better than hiding … I am bald and will be so for a long time,” said the Mexican.

What is alopecia?



This is a disease characterized by excessive hair loss that causes baldness. There are different types of alopecia that have different causes and manifest differently in each person depending on US National Institute of Arthritis, Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases

Among the most common causes are stress, genetics, age and hormonal factors.

What symptoms does it present?

One of the main symptoms is hair loss however, on the scalp, there may also be loss of the beard, eyebrows, pubis, arms, and legs.

All people can suffer from alopecia, as Men How women at any age, although most often occurs in adolescence and up to 40 years.

People with certain medical conditions, such as psoriasis and allergic conditions, are more likely to develop alopecia, as are those who have the disease in close relatives.

Alopecia is a condition that mostly affects men. | Shutterstock

Can this be prevented?

Yes, it can be prevented. Today, there are effective methods for the prevention of alopecia, many of them based on nutritional supplements.

HB

​