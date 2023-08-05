Website says Netflix has postponed the release of Damsel and five other films

Productions to be released this year before the postponement

young womanwith netflix movie Millie Bobby Brown ,stranger things) was postponed as per what’s on netflix, along with five other productions streamingThe film which was originally slated to release this year has been shifted to next year with no set date now.

The reason for this has not been confirmed, although the simplest deduction is that the decision is related to writers and actors strike in Hollywood. Both categories are at a standstill for better deals regarding remuneration for projects launched primarily in streaming, in addition to legislation for the use of artificial intelligence.

The premiere date for the film starring Millie Bobby Brown was set for October 13 this year, and has been postponed for an undetermined amount of time. 2024,

Other titles postponed to next year will also be included. with familywith Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman; Raisewith Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Vincent D’Onofrio; playerswith Damon Wayans Jr. and Gina Rodriguez; shirley, a biography of Shirley Chisholm by Regina King; as well as Astronaut, Adam Sandler’s film. The dates for all titles will be changed, and the release will be set for 2024 instead of this year.

