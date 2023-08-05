“We claim glamor is a way of life”

It took Fangoria more than 30 years to dance for themselves and strangers. that musical project Alaska and Nacho Canute After the disbandment of their previous group (Alaska and Dinarama) in 1989 a tray sector full of ‘singles’ was created and still continues to fill festivals and large venues. it will return to display This Saturday at El Amante de Borja, a tour that will also feature performances by Rufus T. Firefly and La La Love You. For a few hours, the Zaragoza neighborhood will put aside all the drama and enjoy the funniest comedy thanks to Nacho Canute and Alaska, who are in charge of answering the questions in this diary.

Which stock will land in Borja this Saturday?

In summer, we have a more open exposure when we perform at festivals and employers’ parties, which is not the case when we present a record. Now one day it is fine; Basically we take a journey through the singles from different moments of their careers. I remember in the early years of Fangoria we didn’t play the themes from Alaska and Dinarama and it seemed like commercial suicide to some people. But if we didn’t like it, Fangoria’s songs never had an entity of their own, nor did we get breakthroughs like “Spectakular” or “Drama and Comedy,” which is certainly now the song that most appeals to that broad audience. excites more. I think already we can do this to co-exist with complete normality.

Will they sing ‘Bailando’ or ‘A que le importa’?

Well, what we do is rotate them. For example, last year we played ‘Broken Pearls’ and this year, while this summer we have recovered ‘How Could You Do This to Me’ for example. However, this year the ‘Bailando’ is underway.

Are they still inspired to give concerts?

Of course, keep liking us. And we love everything related to cake, circling the van, going to the hotel, eating together… Of course, we came across some of the groups that we decided to play in the year 2021. And without diminishing the show by anything. We decided that we went to ‘atc’ (a todo kono) with only one pantala and four dancers, because there is no mistake in who is going to see it.

They fly on fashion and trends…

Bueno I believe we are from Senoras(re). And it’s not that we are on top, the point is that we are on the side. A nosotros las modus y las propensities leaves us mesmerized. This year, for example, we created a guino for Aitana within ‘Bailando’ (make a version of ‘En El Coche’). The world doesn’t stop and we keep buying records and books and watching series, but it’s clear that things no longer affect us like when we were 15, which was like having our lives change every three months.

“Siempre will be a group of 70’s, we are not with that name”

Are you worried about how to incorporate new sounds into Fangoria?

This does not concern us at all. Sometimes we try things that don’t sell because we like certain styles, sometimes something happens that doesn’t know if it’s a fluke or a blessing. And that’s what we were trying to do when we did it, but it didn’t work for Fangoria. For example, if we make a reggaeton base and put our voice on top, as we don’t go with the flow in these things, we end up selling an electronic song by Fangoria, Es como que lo fagositamos. Todo.

Is everything messed up now?

I believe so. That’s what you wanted, before life changed us too fast. You were in the middle of punk living with disco music and all of a sudden acid house came in and all of a sudden grunge… it was all one continuous jolt. Ahora yes no, ahora esta todo my mezclado, pero no es que una cosa barra a la otra, todo coexistence.

They have always defended that they are a group of the 70s.

Totally, and we always will be. The new ADN is another step. We have a mindset and a way of working which is not of this name. We’re not even in the 80s. Nuestra’s grounds are in the late 70s way of thinking and feeling.

How do you see the development of music theory in Spain?

I think 2020 suddenly saw a big change. A clear example of this is The Weeknd phenomenon, a black man who suddenly looks like A-ha. It’s been very important, because suddenly there’s a more electronic and techno part that has invaded everything urban music demands. Electronics are now included in all the songs of hit artists. A Nosotros captivated us with Bizarrap even before it even existed in the world.

He is always without any dispute. Only entertainment comedy?

We’ve survived by creating our own parallel world, but not because it’s better… and that’s what you have to give up. I understand that those in the political profession support it, just as we claim glamor as a way of life. But that’s another, it doesn’t inspire or impress us at all. It would be very artificial on our part to talk about these things.

Is it possible that ‘The Crystal Ball’ is currently being broadcast?

Dead this week is Paul Rubens (known artistically as Pee-wee Herman), who has been a great role model for me and who had a children’s program in the United States. It would be impossible to do this program today. It remains to be decided that there is no single españa, it is a mundo entero. My generation is the first generation to hear that there are some things we used to do and can’t do anymore. When the world was always upside down. More or less the same idea prevailed every time that bad things can be done.

He will publish two epics in 2021 and 2022. Do you want to recover format?

Lo hemos hecho muchas otras veces. The last one was also determined due to the pandemic, as it made us very difficult to confine ourselves in the studio to record melodious songs.

Are you creating a new theme?

No, for the coming year. Now we are playing and we don’t have anyone who wants to mix these two things together. We don’t know what we’re going to do, maybe this time we want a full album… but I don’t even know why the idea of ​​doing a single came up when we set our feet on 2021 and 2022 and someone Not four or five… We are absurd baroque, as Nacho says…