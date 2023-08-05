Watch On Netflix: A Silly And (Very) Funny Action Movie That Was Nominated For 7 “Anti-Oscars” – Movie News

The iconic sequel of the 2000s and probably one of the most silly movies of the last 20 years, but we love it.

Never again has there been uninterrupted popcorn cinema like Us Panteras. The blockbuster version of the cult series about secret agents still came in the wild wave of the 90s. The director was a man named McG, previously known for music videos and commercials. The sequel, titled Charlie’s Angels: Detonating, took the colorful craziness of the first part to a higher level.

At the time, the film was ridiculed and received many “backward” awards—to say the least—award, but 20 years later, this blockbuster spectacular film continues to attract people. Right now, you can watch This Fever Dream With Cameron Diaz Netflix or in the catalog hbo max,

What is the story of Charlie’s Angels – Kicking Ass?

At the center of the plot surrounding a trio of agents Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu are two stolen titanium rings that hold encrypted information about the identities of everyone in the US government’s Witness Protection Program. When the first witnesses are found dead, only a death-defying power trio of women can stop the culprit. But then, the agents discover a dark secret from the past.

As Panteras – Daytonando’s “Innocence” Is Almost Sensational

Some of the stunt stunts in the sequel could rival great secret agent shows like Mission Impossible and James Bond. However, both films didn’t take themselves as seriously as their male counterparts. For example, we have a short introduction that introduces the three main characters. panthers,

The level of stupidity is extreme in a movie parody like Everybody Panic. Panteras was popcorn cinema in its purest form: basically pointless, but with a joy of being that disarms us as viewers. Cameron Diaz, who was at the height of her career at the time, seemed born to do this type of film.

Jamie Foxx brawls on set with Cameron Diaz, leads to 4 people being fired

Panthers were punished for anti-Oscars

When it was released, Daytonando was clearly one of the favorites for the award. golden raspberry, At the annual Worst Picture Awards ceremony, a film Trash Luminaries like these are never welcome. The blockbuster garnered a record seven nominations:

worst movie

worst script ever

worst script for a movie

Worst Actress: Cameron Diaz

Worst Actress: Drew Barrymore

Worst Remake or Sequel (Won)

Worst Supporting Actress: Demi Moore (WIN)

(sadly) there was no sequel. With a production budget of $12 million, the worldwide box office gross of nearly $260 million was no longer enough. Instead, a remake with Kristen Stewart was released in 2019.