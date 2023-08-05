Watch another deleted scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ~ Marvel Universe 616 with Adam Warlock

With Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arriving digitally later this week, a new deleted scene from Adam Warlock has been shared. Well, this time we get to see more of Will Poulter’s comedic side to the golden god and we get to see more of his relationship with his “mother” in the scene he says that once he finds the Guardians If so, he intends to take revenge on them:

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in a recently released deleted scene #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol3 pic.twitter.com/7AVLC3jq4V — Will Poulter Updates (@bestofpoulter) 6 July 2023

Adam Warlock was a laughing stock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Her arc boils down to trying to eliminate our Marvel heroes to fulfill Ayesha’s wish, as well as to retrieve the rocket for the High Evolutionary, the creator of the Hybrids.

With James Gunn directing and writing, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Poem as Mantis Klementieff, Shaun Gunn’s names will come back. Kraglin as well as Rocket stand-in, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel as Groot and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha. New names joining include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, and Maria Bakalova as the voice of Cosmo.

grave Digger



