Was it forced? Selena Gomez’s friend reveals the real reason for donating her kidney!

Amid Rumors, Francia Raisa Opens Her Heart and Clarifies on Her Decision to Donate Her Kidney to Selena Gomez

Clara Andrade, under the supervision of Gustavo Assumpção Published 8/2/2023 at 3:47 pm

american actress Francia Raisa He decided to open up about the real reason he had to donate his kidney to the singer Selena Gomez, Amid speculations that he was forced to make the donation, the artist opened his heart and revealed the real reason behind his selfless act for his friend’s health.

in an interview with the podcast good boysFrancia said she has battled the rumors ever since she decided to donate in 2017, while Selena was facing complications with lupus, an autoimmune disease:I just felt it in my heart, I knew I was a match”, began the actress report.

Francia decided to put an end to the speculation and confirmed that the donation was completely voluntary: “I knew it was going to happen. Nobody forced me to do anything. It came from the true goodness of my heart and I have been so blessed ever since.“, the actress explained her decision.

The artist emphasized that she has no regrets about the decision to donate her kidney and is currently using her experience to promote greater awareness of the importance of organ donation. In addition, Francia also said that she has started to worry more about her health.

It’s worth remembering that in the past, there were rumors that Francia might have severed the friendship after the singer revealed that she only has one friend in the industry. Taylor Swift, In addition, according to speculation, the actress may have been upset that Selena became a frequent drinker after the donation.

Selena Gomez posted a photo with the friend who donated her kidney:

Late last month, singer and actress Selena Gomez called an end to her feud with actress Francia Raisa. The artist published a statement to celebrate the birthday of his friend, who donated his kidney in 2017, amid rumors of a friendship breakdown following a public fight late last year.