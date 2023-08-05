Videoclip shot in Spanish beaches: from Karol G to Rosalia passing through Ana Mena or San Senra

Spain is one of the countries with the most meters from the coast in the world and the enclaves that surround the peninsula could make for the best setting for a musical project.

Tell it to Rosalia, Karol sen sense…they are clear where the real heaven is.

Rosalia – Despecha

The session between Quevedo and Bizarap was in dispute over the title of the song for Summer 2022 but there is no doubt Remittance It became a bona fide phenomenon, going viral around the world even before its official debut.

For the video clip, Rosalia chose Playa Portixol, Mallorca, as a reflection of patriotic customs. Specific sun and beach holidays became the central element of the narrative, in which the main actors of each summer are not missing: abuelas taking baths, children playing table games, serrano jamón and water pistols.

Karol G – Provenza

Karol G Eligio Lanzarote As the protagonist of the clip for Provenza, which was the first single from her album Morning will be beautiful. “It was a place I’d seen in books and it felt incredible to perform there. It was such an incredible experience. It’s a beautiful place and we had an incredible time there. We have to go back.” , he says about the song trending on TikTok.

the small coastal town of Tenasser and Volcano del Cuervo, Where the eruption started which later occurred in the Timanfaya National Park, these were some of the landscapes La Bichota chose to spread on the island.

Soraya and Bombay – Lo Bueno

A lively and fresh song that is part of Soraya’s album Luces y Sombras. Las conhill beach Bombay was the protagonist of the video clip, in which he also highlighted areas of well-known surfers and white houses in the province of Cadiz.

Judelin – Cainjo

a sea port, Lighthouse Trafalgar and Canos de Meca The stickiest of Judelin are Sensillo’s protagonists.

“La Niña del Sur” has established itself on record as one of the most magnetic and catchy musical promises of the past few years.

sen senra – for you

In a video directed by Cacholinas, gallego sen senra He guesses from his homeland. Born in San Miguel de Presqueiras, a town in Pontevedra, the artist walks between the river bays where he saw them develop. In an interview with El Mundo he said of his eternal feeling of dying, “Only in Galicia do I feel a sense of belonging”.

Ana Maina – Aquamarina

La Malaguena was in charge of giving the pistoletazo de salida al verano con el estreno de aquamarine, A theme in collaboration with Italian Gue whose video clip was directed by Quique Santamaria.

rotated between Altea, Calpe and Benidorm, Ana Mañana turns into a mermaid who jumps out of the water to know for the first time the nightlife of the area and the liveliest chiringuitos.

Carlos Sadness – Isla Morenita

lyrics of Morenita Island Talk about the little things that become big memories, like those summer nights.

Lyon is recreated in the video clip starring Nuria Oliu and Claire Roman, who live their tropical summers in this enclave of the Catalan coast with a full interpretation of magnetism.

Quevedo – Colombia

Produced by Roma and directed by Félix Bolen, Quevedo travels to his beloved Gran Canaria to live with actress Martina Caridini until the eternal sunset.

Lola Indigo, Quevedo – El Tonto

Las Dunes of Maspalomas de Gran Canaria It was the perfect setting for a celebration of self-love by Lola Indigo, who transforms herself into a warrior of sorts in this video clip directed by Willy Rodriguez, alongside Quevedo.

Del chiringuito a la tumbona, and I shoot because it touches me!