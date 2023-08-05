Video shows Brony James stable after cardiac arrest

LeBron James Jr., better known by this name brannyHe was discharged after cardiac arrest on 26th. Thanks to a video published by his priest, LeBron James, we were able to see get better health,

In the publication you can see 18 year old youth playing the pianoWhile there he was surrounded by his brothers who were contemplating how gracefully he played the instrument.

The video ends with the Lakers player describing Brony as a ‘man of many talents’.

LeBron approved its publication to thank the outpouring of support he received from many people regarding his child’s health.

miscellaneous celebrities Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Kevin Hart also congratulated Browney on his recovery.

According to lakers dailyWhen Broni was training with the Universidad del Sur de California basketball team at the Gallen Center, he began to feel additional pain on the morning of the lunes.

When they saw that he was having cardiac arrest, his team immediately called the emergency room and informed his family about what had happened. I get carried away Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Where expert doctors took care of me.

As for measures, doctors will continue to conduct tests to determine what caused the young basketball player’s heart failure.

Fanatics of Brony hope that he will continue his sporting activities after science is mastered by him. At this time, there is no set deadline for his return to basketball.

The James family was seen attending Giorgio Baldi’s restaurant in Santa Monica this summer, where I could also see Broni, posing next to her priest.

(With information from the AP and Lakers Daily)