Victoria Beckham technically doesn’t wear fashion shoes other than Crocs

Dear Victoria Beckham: Are you all right? the woman formerly known by her name Masala Pizza The man who once claimed Crocs were never worn (at least, the ZooKoos designed in collaboration with Justin Bieber) has willingly taken on the MSCHF viral shoe in a new color that for reasons unknown is simply referred to as “McDonald’s Yellow”. can be described as. She even documented her “crimes against fashion” in her Instagram stories.

On July 25, the designer shared an image of herself, with the very top Beckham (black skirt and matching T-shirt) and but very little Victoria by the legs. You won’t believe it, but the woman who brought Sirenita shoes into fashion wore another type of animated sketch shoes: them. Crocs x MSCHF Shoes So big and cartoon like they look like part of a Sponge Bob costume. Beckham tagged MSCHF and included a graphic of a yellow heart.

@victoriabeckham on Instagram Victoria Beckham models the Big Yellow Boot on her Instagram Stories.

The big yellow shoes will be up for sale on the MSCHF website where Paris Hilton is in charge of their promotion. These viral shoes for over 400 euros are the successor to the Big Red Boots that became fashionable just a few months ago thanks to celebrities like Ciara, Doja Cat and Janelle Monáe, and in the process. cartoonization That’s where the immersion of fashion comes in: these are trends that seem to have been pulled from animated sketches.

