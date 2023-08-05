Vicky Martin Berrocal knows leno dresses are in for summer and we’re swooning at Zara and Mango

August 4, 2023, 12:02 – Updated August 4, 2023, 12:59

Vicky Martin Berrocal’s holidays on the Costa Azul have come to an end and the designer has ended the trip where he officially premiered his first haircut (exaggerated) at the age of 50, a favor bob Where has your daughter Alba Diaz gone, because she looks good at every age. She says she was inspired by Hailey Bieber, but we believe the final push for her to do this was her mother’s move.

After spending some wonderful days in France where we have seen it with a cream colored scarf dress which enhances the tan and with many looks like there’s more to charm us famous person ha hecho an express stop in madridAs she herself shared on her Instagram account, before heading to her next destination and returning with a picture of the most beautiful linen dress, Luciendo, a perfect wardrobe background gift for summer.

She creates a design that we intuitively follow from the start midi, in brown color with wide straps, straight neckline and straps. Also, keep track of the details of the belt with Habila de Carey.

If you, just like its author la felicidad ni tien talla ni tien adadDo you also want to have a linen dress in your wardrobe that will save you from the heat? elegantly and with a Mediterranean touchPay attention to these offers from Zara and Mango:





First we teach you this dress midi One of the most popular in the last few years, from Zara with a crossed neckline, and the back is open. It is also available in lilac colour, which is one of the trending colors this spring-summer 2023. Its prices are 39.95 Euro.

Plus at Zara you have the option to go with this style without feeling silly. Our favorite detail of this option is the braided straps and buttonhole front trim, which gives one touch vintage El Diseno. Buy for 29.95 Euro.

Finally, this model is one of the trends in dresses for this spring-summer 2023, with wide opening at the bottom and ascot palabra d’honneur only under the rod. ¿Y del orange que te decimos? push on Sure Season’s Its price is 45.99 Euro.

Photos | @vickymartinberrocal, Zara et al. and common

