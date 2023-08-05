Vanesa, daughter of Carlos Villagran “Kiko”, revealed that she has a serious illness.

Vanesa Villagran reveals she was diagnosed with cancer in June (Instagram/@carlos_kiko1)

Vanessa Villagrandaughter and manager Carlos Villagran, testified that a few weeks ago she realized that she had health problems, because her cat was always with her, and in addition, she received a stroke and the pain did not go away. She decided to undergo laboratory tests to understand what was happening to her, and received a disappointing diagnosis.

Through his results, he realized that he had cancer. This is reported in his account. instagram taking photo taking chemotherapy.

June 6 I was diagnosed with cancerI couldn’t believe it, 2 surgeries and I still didn’t believe it, for me and my family it was very amazing… I was about 6 oncologists, I didn’t leave the hospital to inform me, from researches from all kinds of advice , from the video, I didn’t know where to hide, I felt so lost…”

The model has breast cancer and has already had two surgeries. (Twitter/@vaviri)

Vanesa shared that despite being upset by the news at first, she is currently undergoing treatment for chemotherapy and he is optimistic about what might happen in the future.

“I don’t blame anything and am very grateful for all the love and affection that I receive from my family, now I feel goodI get my chemo and give it!”, — wrote the model.

In their storieswhere she shared more details about her illness, she mentioned that her entire family accompanied her through the process and so she is optimistic about what could happen.

For several months, Kiko’s daughter revealed that she was in poor health, but did not talk about her diagnosis (Twitter/@vaviri)

When asked about her attitude to the possible Hair loss that he would suffer because of chemotherapy, he admitted that so far this is the least of his worries.

Even though her parents don’t live with her, they call or text her every day, worrying about her health and treatment.

“My dad, @carlos_kiko1, talks to me on the phone every day, we cried, but he is 100% aware everything and talk to the doctors to help me. Before leaving, he told me that he has 100% support, he tells me that he asks me every night. I love you!” Vanessa wrote about how Kiko made his diagnosis.

(Instagram/@carlos_kiko1)

He also mentioned that for a while his social media was closed due to how sad he was, but he reopened it because he wanted to share his diagnosis.

Vanesa, who is known to have been the daughter of Carlos Villagran. KikoNow she is 40 years old, she is the mother of a 12-year-old girl.

She is the actor’s spokesperson and also sells exclusive adult content on the platform. only fans.

Vanesa currently manages her father’s career and is also an influencer (Instagram/@vaviriva)

A few months ago, Vanesa went viral because she opened her account on only fans and started promoting it on their social media. Today, he has over 10,000 likes on 109 photos on his profile.

July 26 actor from Chavo del 8 He admitted that he did not quite like his daughter’s encroachment on the sale of erotic content, but he does not condemn or criticize her, because, given that she is 40 years old, she is aware of and is responsible for her actions.

“As Father, yeah a little uncomfortablebut she is a person who is about 40 years old and well, she is no longer a girl that I can fix and all that,” he commented on the program love and fire.

Kiko was the first to announce that his daughter had cancer (Instagram/@carlos_kiko1)

In the same interview Kiko it turned out that her daughter mammary cancer and all he cares about is that she’s okay.

In addition to Vanesa, Carlos Villagran had seven more children, among whom Samantha, Paulo and Edson are also part of the artistic environment.