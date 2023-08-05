Unlike Cillian Murphy, these actors refused to work with Christopher Nolan – Cine Noticias

Although Cillian Murphy, Christian Bale and Robert Pattinson are willing to work with Christopher Nolan at all costs, there are those who prefer to decline his offer for a specific reason.

Christopher Nolan’s favorite actor is: Cillian Murphy, who has starred in oppenheimer, Robert Pattinson, n Principle, and Christian Bale, who will be best remembered for his protagonist in the Caballero de la Noche trilogy as Bruce Wayne. None of them have come to complain about the demanding style of the director, on the contrary, they are the first to answer the phone when it comes to a project. But not everyone has the patience to follow orders from one of the maximalist representatives of contemporary cinema and reject his offers.

Many actors no longer flock to work with Nolan, who has won numerous awards for his great cinematographic works. But apart from the good reception from the critics, there are some personalities who preferred to say “no thanks” for being involved in an entire shoot that seems to be free of visual effects, as we have seen recently. Here we give you some reasons why these celebrities refused to be a part of their films.

At the first place in the list is Anthony Hopkins. Nolan saw him as the ideal actor to play Bruce Wayne’s mayor Alfred Pennyworth. Batman Begins, but the famous actor preferred to decline the invitation. Michael Caine would be in your place, the negativity of the protagonist the silence of the innocent Follow Siendo in one of the greatest mysteries of Hopkins and Nolan’s careers. If you think this could be the reason for the rejection of superhero movies, we are sorry to say that the path is not going down that path as we saw it in Odin. thor,

Memento, written by his brother Jonathan Nolan, is a tape that the director was prompted by the fact that his hero character was rejected by Brad Pitt, yes, as he read it. According to various media versions, Hero’s decision skin club I could come because the name of the filmmaker was somewhat unknown, that’s why I preferred another feature film, On the other hand, Guy Pearce had a stellar ending in this story, considered one of the best thrillers ever. if the actor bullet train,

Now if we are going to 2010, you will be surprised to know that Will Smith says he is not Dom Cobb, playing a Leonardo DiCaprio-like persona. OriginalOne of Nolan’s most acclaimed works and has even been compared to The End oppenheimer, when news is shared hollywood reporter, The medium never revealed the reason why Smith declined the project, a mystery that will surely lead to the grave.

and returning to the universe of Batman, whose trilogy is complete El Caballero de la Noche risesMatt Damon and Josh Harnett also declined to work with Nola. The latter did not want to be the hero of Gotham City, while Damon declined to be the Joker and Harvey Dent for lack of interest. However, it seems that Matt regressed and then we saw him on Interstellar OppenheimR is also available on the shelf.