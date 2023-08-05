Twitter reactivates Kanye West’s account after eight months of suspension

Twitter has reacted to the account of American rapper Kanye West, currently known as Ye, following an eight-month suspension for publishing messages inciting violence, according to the social network.

West, who has already been banned multiple times by Twitter, lost his profile last December after posting an image of what looked like a wild fusion with the Star of David.

Hi the best I could do. Despite this, he returned for violating our rule against inciting violence. Account will be suspended”, then announced the company’s Dueno, Elon Musk, who has always defended that social networks in general should act only in the face of content that violates these laws.

The profile of the controversial rapper has been appearing again since the last minute of this Saturday, although no one has published any new messages yet.

West’s account, which has 31.6 million followers, is distinguished by a golden checkmark, which is usually depicted for brands and companies.

However, according to The Wall Street Journal, musicians and designers won’t be able to monetize their accounts and won’t have any ads next to their messages.

Since taking control of Twitter, Musk has reactivated other well-known accounts that were suspended for violating the platform’s terms of use, including that of former US President Donald Trump, who used his Despite did not return to tweeting and remained faithful to the truth. Social, the social network that is the same impulse after its followers vetoed it in response to the attack on the Capitol.

In West’s case, the suspension of his account was the culmination of a series of racist and anti-Semitic comments he began making through various channels late last year.

These comments revealed that the artist lost millions of dollars in contracts with shoe and clothing brands, leading to the cancellation of their agreements with the rapper.

