TV Friday: The life of Whitney Houston and the friendship between an angel and a devil | Television

movie theater

Professor Baldas

AXN Movies, 9:10 PM

After being dumped by her ex-fiancé, schoolteacher Elizabeth Halsey (a highly intelligent Cameron Diaz) is determined to find a new boyfriend. your mission? stop teaching And that’s when she meets Scott Delacorte (Justin Timberlake), a teacher at the high school she teaches, who besides being single, friendly and good-looking, has enough money to satisfy her. However, oblivious to Elizabeth’s plans, Scott falls in love with Amy (Lucy Punch). And Elizabeth’s partner could be Russell Gatiss (Jason Segel), who isn’t the kind of man she’s looking for. An irreverent comedy by Jake Kasdan.

I wanna Dance With Somebody

TVCine Top 21:30

Whitney Houston was born into a family of great voices. She was the daughter of gospel singer Cissy Houston, granddaughter of Aretha Franklin, and cousin of Dionne Warwick. As a young girl, she began singing in a Baptist church, surprising him with her vocal range. In 1983, she was discovered by Clive Davis, producer and founder of labels such as Arista Records or J Records. Impressed, she signed a contract with him that changed both of their lives. it was with film bodyguard (1992), where Whitney achieved worldwide fame opposite Kevin Costner. Song i will always love you (original written by Dolly Parton in 1973), became Lonely Biggest selling single in rock history. Overall, Whitney Houston has released seven albums and three movie soundtracks. It has won seven Grammys, 16 Billboard Music Awards, 22 American Music Awards, and two Emmys. He died on the eve of the Grammy ceremony in 2012, after a life full of successes. He was only 48 years old. Her life story is told in this play by Cassie Lemons (Harriet). The cast also includes Stanley Tucci, Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunney, Nafessa Williams and Clarke Peters, with Naomi Ackie voicing and voicing Whitney.







joy – happiness

rtp2, 22:59

The premiere of the film from German director Henica Kull, which tells the story of Sasha, a veteran of the Queens brothel in Berlin, and Maria, a newcomer. A love blossoms between the two that rivals anything they’ve felt before. But their own demons and their lives and fears will test their bonds.

series

lucky cue

prime video, streaming

second season arrives lucky cuea series based on best seller by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman (turned executive producers). showrunner, with Douglas McKinnon directing all six episodes), which begins to conclude from the original story. The focal point is still the friendship between the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant). Also returning is the Archangel Gabriel (Jon Hamm), who arrives at Aziraphale’s sleepy bookstore with no idea who he is or what he does there. The answer to this mystery will challenge Heaven and Hell and the onus lies in the hands of two unlikely friends who must again hold hands and trust each other.







Documentary film

reclaim nature

rtp2, 16:11

First entry. Documentary that explores the ways in which ecosystems can be restored that have either disappeared or are about to disappear due to the impact of the human hand in the destruction of the planet. This restoration can be done through rewilding, which is a method of limiting human activity so that large areas can renew themselves. We travel to Argentina, Brazil, Mozambique and Siberia to see examples of the practices that want to save the world.

The Right to Crime: The Black Revolution in Comedy

TVCine Edition, 22 Hours

documentary special ends backstage show, this time a two-part film, produced by comedian and actor Kevin Hart. Directed by Mario Diaz and Jessica Sherriff and featuring testimonials by Hart, Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish and Dave Chappelle, among many others, both parts focus on how African-American comedy and comedians have evolved over the years, In which humor is used as a tool to demean. or decriing injustices committed against the black community, showcasing his experience in North American society and the way humor can lead to social change.