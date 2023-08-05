‘Tuxedo Nails’, a Trend That Conquered JLo and Camila Cabello

“Tuxedo” nails are on trend, as we’ve seen them with some of our favorite artists. They are an innovation in acrylic nails that bring elegance to simulate “sleek”, in addition to drawing attention in a discreet way. Las ‘tuxedo nails’ are a trend that’s won over JLo and Camila Cabello, and it continues with the minimalist line. Do you know him?

In addition to simple ways to achieve this, use colors that you can pair with whatever you wear. Read on to know what is this new trend.

‘Tuxedo Nails’, The Trend That Has Conquered JLo and Camila Cabello

We’ve noticed this trend ever since Vanessa Hudgens played with her black dress at the 2023 Oscars, starting the fashion for two-tone nails in combination with a dress. Since then, it has taken over the social network and has now won over celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello.

Photo: Instagram. @nailhouse_and_spa

What are ‘braid nails’?

This style is applied to a wide nail, which can be of different shapes, and is called the ‘tuxedo nail’ because of its Spanish meaning, “smooth”. Now, with that in mind, these nails use the colors white and black along with symmetrical details, straight and clean lines, to remind us of the beauty of this type of clothing.

If you want something fancier, you can also include circles on top of the design to simulate smoke buttons. Basically, the only thing you have to go for is the juxtaposition of white and black, apart from the neat designs.

You can use it with simple designs like slant french or reverse french or even with more elaborate designs that add sparkle to the nail.

trend among celebrities

Although this nail art contrasts with the maximalist or fantasy styles that are in fashion this summer, it can easily gain popularity among those who prefer discreet or simply restrained designs. For example, this is in contrast to the cyber-point that we do here at Platikamos, where it is about making points with cool colors.

JLO’s manicurist, Tom Bachik, shared an image of the design he created in honor of his most famous client a few days ago. I decided to give the artist a minimal ‘tuxedo’ style, with a base in black and a moon at the end of the nail, in white.

Photo: Instagram. @tombachick

Bachik also showed off a work on Camila Cabello’s nails; She created a long design, with one half being black and the other side having a tip as if it were French style in white.

Photo: Instagram. @tombachick

The combination of white and black colors gives cleanliness and these are the colors that match what you wear, give elegance and are perfect for any event you have at your doorstep. Wear ‘tuxedo nails’ with confidence!

