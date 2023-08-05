Tribute: The Brazilian Beehive in Times Square + Beyonce Turns 42!

In a group of our fans devoted to the diva Beyoncé, a brilliant idea emerged: to draw attention to her through the grand screen of the famous Times Square in New York. The initiative came from a fan, Myra Rivas.

To make the showing of the video possible, we decided to launch a fundraising campaign through this online crowdfunding platform, Waquinha.

Fans on Twitter suggested we should do the same in celebration of Beyoncé’s 42nd birthday, which is next month on September 4. Keeping this in mind, we have increased the target to be achieved. We plan to hold more than one action in Times Square, and everything will depend on the amount raised.

The minimum amount required to show the video once in Times Square is $40, which will allow it to air for 15 seconds on the giant screens that light up the iconic square. However, with the support and contributions of many people, we will be able to show more videos in Times Square.

The videos themselves will be simple and straightforward, with a design inspired by the “Renaissance” album era. One of the messages would be “Your Brazilian hive can’t wait to see you, Beyoncé”, meaning “Beyoncé, your Brazilian hive can’t wait to see you”. We want to tell her how much she is loved and how happy we will be when she comes, even if it is not during the “Renaissance World Tour”. We are here waiting for you with patience, respect and lots of affection.

The birthday message has not been decided yet.

Thank you in advance to all the fans who have joined us on this journey, contributing financially and sharing our campaign to reach more people. Every person who donates will be tagged @ in the video. So, don’t forget to specify your @ when donating, otherwise we won’t be able to include you.

We’ll be closing Waquinha on August 7th so we have time to put @s in the video and secure our spot in Times Square!

There is a live broadcast on the Times Square screen, and you will be able to check the amount of video shown. Apart from this, we will also disclose the evidence.

Note: A website commission will be deducted, which will be 6.4% of the total amount collected.