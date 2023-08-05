Menu Search for News

eSports Search for Home/News/ Travis Scott Lanzo ‘Utopia’ and ‘Circus Maximus’: All the details News Travis Scott Lanzo ‘Utopia’ and ‘Circus Maximus’: All the details Admin 7 6 minutes read In an interesting twist, “Circus Maximus” and “Utopia” are inextricably linked. The artist has declared that the film takes its viewers on a “mind-blowing visual odyssey across the globe”, uniting with the thunderous sounds of “Utopia”. The work promises to be a surreal and psychedelic journey, and counts on the collaboration of a group of visionary filmmakers from around the world. In an interesting twist, “Circus Maximus” and “Utopia” are inextricably linked. The artist has declared that the film takes its viewers on a “mind-blowing visual odyssey across the globe”, uniting with the thunderous sounds of “Utopia”. The work promises to be a surreal and psychedelic journey, and counts on the collaboration of a group of visionary filmmakers from around the world. Film, written and directed by travis scottResponsible for additional involvement of workshop directors gaspar noah, valdimar johansson, Nicolas Winding Refn, harmony korine or khalil joseph, With a running time of 75 minutes, “Circus Maximus” promises to be a fascinating kaleidoscopic exploration of the human experience and the power of the sonic landscape.



