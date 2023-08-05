Travis, Benito and Abel’s ‘K-POP’ doesn’t win Singles España

There’s little movement on the Spanish singles list this week, and which little one hasn’t been given the first place. Quevedo is at number 1 with ‘Colombia’ and Maike Towers is at number 2 with ‘Lala’. All till the top 11 practically remain the same as last week.

The first entry is number 13: Sech, Mora and Sacco unite in ‘Cafe Malibu’, a love song between electronics and trap. Make the entrance so surprising that it has a theme of ‘K-POP’, Travis Scott, Bad Bunny and The Weeknd. If you put yourself at number 24, and count the numbers that you have 3, and the success of ‘Utopia’ (Travis Scott’s new album), you probably could have been better off.

Other entries include Riley B with ‘Solita and SueltaAA’ at number 53. The song is from her new album ‘Afrolova’23’ which is also on the list of albums this week. And of course, enter the universe ‘Barbie’ in single Spain. Lo haes de la mano de Dua Lipa and ‘Dance the Night’ en el puesto 61.

The final entry on the list is Jesse Reyes and Pedro Calderón with their joint theme ‘A 300’, which is number 93 on this week’s list.