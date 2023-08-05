Tori Kelly shows off flowers she got from Beyoncé after she was released from ICU; Look

gospel singer tori kelly has already been discharged after being admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) With clots of blood in the legs and lungs. He said this in a post Instagram This Tuesday, the 1st, the artist revealed she received a special gift: a bouquet of flowers from the singer beyoncé,

“Home sweet home”, she wrote in the caption of the post, which featured a reunion with her dogs, Frodo and Dobby, and a message “written” by them. “Mom we love you. Get well soon,” read the note with the pet’s name.

Tori Kelly shows off flowers she got from Beyoncé after she was released from the hospital. Photo: Instagram/@torricelli/playback

Tory also posted a record of the flowers she received after she was hospitalized. In between the photos, the singer showed a screenshot of a message she had received telling her about Beyoncé’s flowers.

“I hope you are feeling well. Beyoncé sent flowers to your house. No one was there, so they left him under the tree,” the note read. The artist was confused by the message, but then posted a photo of himself smiling and hugging a huge bouquet of white roses. Look:

Tory was admitted to the hospital on the 24th last, but spoke on this subject for the first time on the 27th, He had to be taken to Serdars-Sinai Hospital We, after losing consciousness during dinner with friends. The singer was immediately taken to the ICU.

“I am dealing with some unexpected health issues. It’s been a scary few days, but I feel your prayers and can’t stop thinking about you.” The artist had to put the release of his new EP on hold, ZucchiniTake care of health

He won in 2019 grammy in the categories of Best Gospel Album and Best Gospel Song. are among his greatest successes Dear no One, paper heart it is let’s go Crazy,

*Trainee under the supervision of Charlize de Maurice