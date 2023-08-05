Tony Bennett’s Infinity

On July 21, the world woke up to sad news: American pop and jazz legend Tony Bennett passed away at the age of 96.

This Thursday (3) would have been the icon’s 97th birthday. Thus, in his honor, Antena 1 shares some curiosities about his legendary career.

Anthony Dominic Benedetto was born in New York and raised in Queens. Descended from Italians, he was not the only member of the family to have musical aptitude. His older brother attended the Metropolitan Opera, and his father performed the music of Italian opera in his homeland.

His father passed away when Tony was ten years old. The family’s income declined, and the young man had to drop out of high school to work as a waiter in restaurants and bars. Nevertheless, he found a way not to leave his talent aside: he sang for customers of various establishments.

Plans were interrupted in 1944 when Bennett was called up by the US Army to fight in World War II. Since he was already in Europe, he remained in Germany for some time after the end of the conflict, supporting himself with performances for other soldiers. ,

Two years later, she decided to return to the United States and formalize her singing training through the American Theater Wing School. He then began performing at night under the pseudonym Joe Bari In 1949, comedian Bob Hope became interested in the boy’s work. At this time, the singer’s career took off.

It was Bob Hope who advised the musician to change his stage name to Tony Bennett. With his guidance, they got a contract with Columbia Records, and emerged after the release of the single “Because of You”.

Did you know that Tony was also a great painter? Signed as Anthony Bendetto, he has been devoted to canvas of oil and watercolor paintings since childhood. Art was his refuge from the chaos of the music business.

In an interview given to the Associated Press, Tony had said that he loves painting as much as he loves singing. “It was a blessing, because if I got tired of singing, all I had to do was paint and revive myself… So I’m in that creative zone all the time”,

One of his biggest inspirations was New York City. In 1998, he painted Central Park based on the view from his apartment window, fulfilling his childhood dream. Today, the painting is part of the collection of the Smithsonian Museum of American Art.

Jazz was also one of his passions. Inspired by the compositions of Duke Ellington and Miles Davis, it brought unusual time signatures and complex chords to pop-oriented tracks. Such is the case with “I Left My Heart in San Francisco”, which has become one of Bennett’s most iconic songs.

By the 70s, times were getting trendy, but Tony refused to join the rock bandwagon. He almost stayed behind until he first participated in the MTV Unplugged program in the 90s. The show was a hit and introduced him to the new generation.

To stay current, Bennett has collaborated with big names of the 2000s such as Aretha Franklin, Lady Gaga and Elton John. Working with Lady Gaga became frequent. Together, they released the albums “Cheek to Cheek” (2014) and “Love for Sale” (2021). By the way, it was at his side that he performed his last live performance.

The singer was also associated with social concerns. In 1999, he, along with his wife Susan Bendetto, founded the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts, a public school that encourages students to pursue their artistic passions. Bennett opened doors to the dreams of the youth, as he did to them early in their careers.

In a career spanning decades and decades, the artist released 70 albums, and still has 19 Grammy wins and sold over 50 million records. Bennett is one of the people responsible for spreading the Great American Songbook around the world. A true legend of the world of music, his legacy will never be erased, and his genius will never be forgotten.

