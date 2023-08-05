Tom Cruise wants to rekindle his romance with Sofia Vergara after nearly 20 years of courtship. celebrities

After getting rejected by Shakira, Tom Cruise may already have a new Colombian crush: Sofia Vergara. The actress divorced Joe Manganiello last month after seven years of marriage.

This information is from the magazine Heat (Via mirror) this Wednesday (2).

Tom Cruise, 61, and Sofia Vergara, 51, had a whirlwind romance for a few months in 2005. So much so that at the time they were only photographed together in one position; See photo below.

He may have been trying to win back “the one who ran away” in the past, as the friends detailed in the publication. a source told Heat: “They already have that history, even if it was more of a brief courtship than a full-fledged romance.”

“They had a special time in the Hollywood Hills partying and having the best time of their lives. Sofia wasn’t really indicating at the time that she wanted something long term, so it ended up being totally amicable.” , and they remained friends.”

He met Sofia in 2005, shortly after the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star broke up with his then-girlfriend, actress Penelope Cruz. They met at an Oscars after-party thrown by Will Smith and spent a few months together. Rumors at the time suggested the “Modern Family” actress didn’t want to renounce her Catholic faith after Tom took her to meet the leader of the Church of Scientology. That would have been one of the breaking points.

Shortly after the breakup, he met actress Katie Holmes, whom he married the following year and lived with for six years; The former couple has a daughter.

The publication also states that Sofia has almost all the characteristics that Tom Cruise looks for in a woman; The Colombian woman’s beauty and success attract the star, who sees great potential in a potential romance, but…

There’s only one detail left: the combination of it all with Sofia Vergara. Sofia is going to ‘let her hair down’ and party for a while. So she’ll throw herself back into the middle of it (serious romance) and start dating after the divorce is final.”

Representatives for Tom Cruise and Sofia Vergara have yet to comment on these allegations.

Tom Cruise is back after a failed fling with another recently divorced Colombian star, Shakira. Reports in the international press highlighted Famous’s efforts, but the singer was not interested.

At the end of last month, the magazine Heat It was revealed the 46-year-old Colombian singer had to beg the Hollywood star to stop flirting with her. “He walked away convinced they had a real relationship they needed to build on,” the insider said. Tom has even spoken to friends about it, but Shakira reportedly doesn’t feel the same way.