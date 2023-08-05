Tom Cruise wants Sofia Vergara back after divorce from Joe Manganiello

Recently actress Sofia Vergara and actor Joe Magniello announced that they have decided to divorce after seven years of marriage. According to tmz, manganiello officially filed for divorce from Sofia Vergara, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the separation. The separation date appears to be 2 July 2023.

After the separation from Sofia Vergara, supposedly, Actor Tom Cruise wants a second chance with her. Aboth went inside for a while 2005shortly before the star of ‘top Gun’ Started dating Katie Holmes.

“I already have that story, even though it was more of a sketch than a full novel”, I quote a source in the magazine Heat from the United Kingdom (via) mirror,

,They spent some special time together partying and having a good time in the Hollywood Hills. Sofia wasn’t really indicating at the time that she wanted something long term, so it turned out to be purely friendly and they remain friends.Add source, follow medium.

The short-lived romance between Sofia Vergara and Tom Cruise

According to in style, It was Will Smith who introduced Tom Cruise to Vergara at an Oscars pre-party in February 2005. According to biographer Andrew Morton, author of ‘Tom Cruise: An Unauthorized Biography’Vergara was “dazzled by Tom’s smile and stunned by the storm of telephone calls, flowers and chocolates that followed their first meeting”.

That year, paparazzi photographed the couple together in the same quote and, according to reports, the romance soon fizzled out. Despite the actor’s attention, the Colombian actress soon began to do The concern is that Cruise wanted it to become Scientology.

“It soon became clear that she was being auditioned for the most important role of her life: Mrs. Tom Cruise”Munshi Morton, “I made it clear that if I accepted the paper, I would have to renounce my Catholic faith and convert to science”, Added. “I was basically afraid of science,” I tell Morton, one of Vergara’s friends.