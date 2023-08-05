Tom Cruise almost killed himself (again) in Mission: Impossible 7

year ago, Tom Cruise He is dedicating himself to his scenes in action cinema and franchise Impossible Goal He has been known to do some very dangerous shots without stunt doubles. In Mission: Impossible 7 This was no different.

one of the great scenes of Mission: Impossible – The Reckoning: Part 1 That’s when Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt jumps off a cliff on his motorcycle and deploys his parachute. Speaking to ET Online, Cruise commented that the shoot almost ended in disaster on the sets.

He begins, “I was in bad shape after the motorcycle jumped, and when I opened the parachute, it flipped over the side of the mountain.” “At the last second, I managed to turn, and my parachute was too close to the slope. You really have to look at every aspect of it to make sure (nothing will go wrong).”

In this sequel Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) embarks on a mission where we will see the conclusion of his story. Rebecca Ferguson, vanessa kirby, wing rams it is Simon Pegg return to their roles asai morales as the villain of the plot shea wigman it is pom clementiff, hayley atwell is also on the list.

Christopher McQuarriewho ordered fallout effect and success Top Gun: Maverick, returning to direct and screenplay. McQuarrie has already said that part two will not be the last for the franchise.

Mission: Impossible – The Reckoning Begins Part 1 July 13,