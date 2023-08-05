News

TMZ claims Kylie and Timothy are still together

After Life & Style magazine claimed Timothée Chalamet broke up with Kylie Jenner, TMZ and Entertainment Tonight reported on Wednesday (2) that the pair are still together.

According to TMZ, multiple sources have said that it’s not because they haven’t been seen together in public that the relationship is over, and that all is cool between them. It seems that Kylie and Timothy are doing everything possible to keep their relationship as secret as possible. The pictures of both Kylie and the actor’s car were taken side by side at the same location, a taco joint, but without them both leaving at the same time.

“They’re keeping things normal until then. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothy and seeing where it goes. It’s been really fun for her because it’s her past relationships.” It’s very different from the past. It’s a new and exciting situation for Kylie and she’s having a great time,” a source told ET.

The couple has not accepted their romance in public till now. Kylie’s car was also clicked in the parking lot of Chalamet’s home in Beverly Hills in May, apart from attending a barbecue at the actor’s family home with her sister Kendall Jenner.

