Tiny and De Paul part ways: How many famous breakups have there been so far?

Love is definitely over. A review of the relationships in the world of the show that just ended.

This season saw many famous couples from the world of the show telling all their viewers about the end of their relationship. Amazingly, each of them has made many fans sad with their love shown on social networks. We just absorbed the news of the rift in the middle Rosalia and Rav AlejandroWhen we were surprised to confirm Tini Stossel and Rodrigo De Paul They too had chosen to take separate paths.

These recent separations have attracted public attention and speculation about the reasons behind these emotional separations, which have caused a major earthquake in the international arena. Magazine ‘Hola!’ According to To date, there are 12 separations of famous people who have remembered the artistic world. Here’s a review of the most commented breakdown.

Tini Stossel and Rodrigo De Paul

Argentina’s past experience led to one of the most stable relationships. The footballer and the singer themselves looked very happy, but they decided to separate their lives with brief announcements through their social networks. Tini Stossel and Rodrigo De Paul Stayed together for two years.

Rosalia and Rav Alejandro

The Spanish artist and Puerto Rican singer studied there for three years. Its joint projects, interviews and engagement plans have captivated thousands of its followers. However, after the news of People magazine announced their breakup, Rosalia and Rav Alejandro Tuvieron has to confirm the note via his Instagram stories, specifying that there is no third party.

Ricky Martin and Jawan Yosef

After speculation of infidelity on the part of the interpreter of ‘Livin’ la vida loca’ towards the Swedish painter, the two agreed to a divorce on good terms. Ricky Martin and Jawan Yosef They are now separated and are determined to maintain a relationship of respect for the good of their four children.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Currently there is no official pronunciation Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet about their fallido seven-month solo romance. Life & Style magazine reports that the young model from the “Jenner” clan and the “Dune” actor are no longer together.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

After seven years of marriage, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello I have given wings to your love. The actors, through a statement, asked everyone about their privacy while facing their divorce and a new phase in their lives.

