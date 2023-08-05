Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado return with new collaboration. music

timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado, 3 names that made us enjoy Muchissimo de la Musica at the beginning of 21st Siglo and had great chemistry when they worked together. Test Hai Give It To Me, a song which is still going viral on networks like Tiktok. Well, this topic can have a continuation.

So he has been revealing the producer through his social networks. The first publication featured a photo of the three heroes in a recording studio where the Canadian was on a video call. and your downfall just days after i’m gone first teaser In just a few seconds you can clearly hear the singer’s voice on the bass and the voice of Tim Mosley himself, his real name.

Now apart from the title and the debut ending of this song, everyone is wondering which album it will be for. Because there is a threefold chance that one of them will publish a new album.

For now the most accepted theory is that this triple collaboration will be in a matter of days (much like weeks) in a Tarjeta de presentation of Justin Timberlake’s new album. The singer is working with Timbaland as the producer of her song and this hit could be her first Sensillo.

The song may be part of Nelly Furtado’s next project, but it isn’t aiming to be her comeback single. The last time we got to enjoy Nelly Furtado on set was in October 2017 when she performed the last concert of her Tour the Ride in Switzerland. After this show, there has been little news about the singer as he has stayed away from the media spotlight. Until last summer we could see her singing with Drake at a popular concert in Canada.

It was the last step in the comeback that was produced by producer Dom Dolla. Eat the Man could be the first song on a future studio album, Seventh of his career, although not much is known about it at the moment.

Like we said, Justin Timberlake’s new album is a reality. Nor has Decimos stated that he is the propio creator and has declared that he is a solo creator:”We have just finished y todo suena genial. Now it really depends on how and when you imagine this will unfold, but now it has and it will,

It already sounds like we’re back on track Future Sex/LoveSounds and we fade away man of the woodsHis last project until published in 2018. 5 years of discographic silence that may be getting very ready at the end of it.

“The album is like ‘FutureSex/LoveSounds’ but nothing too heavy, it just gives you what you expect from us. New, you know? We had songs that were maybe too complicated, so we said we Wanted to make it feel like a ‘futurexex…’ part of it.