TikToker Says Kim Kardashian’s Modeling Belt Saved Him After Taking 4 Shots, And It’s Going Viral On The Web news

Youth Angelina Winley Narrated an unusual episode of his life to his followers. The TikToker announced that she survived four shots because she was using a modeling strap from businesswoman Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS brand. The video, published in May this year, was reposted by Star keeping up with the Kardashians, Last Saturday (15), via Instagram.

“Kim Kardashian saved my life,” Angelina says at the beginning of the video. “I was shot four times on New Year’s. I was wearing a SKIMS body shaper under my dress and it stopped my bleeding because it was so tight,” he said.

After the scare, the influencer joked, “I recommend[the product].” “I’m definitely going to buy some more. I mean, I should wear this every day because it’s like armor for women. Call it luck or Jesus, but I’ll definitely call it Kim,” she concluded. Removed

In the comments, followers were surprised and relieved that Angelina was okay: “Your sense of humor about this is incredible! I’m glad you’re safe. Kim helped a girl!”, wrote one fan of the star. commented keeping up with the Kardashians. One follower joked, “Well… I’m sorry you went through this, but Strapp tells it all.”

The TikToker also refuted the comments, saying the story was a lie with a video in which she is seen resting after the incident: “I decided to record a video a few days after I was discharged from the hospital. Tried my best,” she wrote in the publication.