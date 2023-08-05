Thynara Ozzie details the experience of standing in line for 14 hours for Beyoncé’s concert. Interview

Thaynara Ozzy, 31, attended Beyoncé’s concert in New Jersey, United States last Saturday (29). A WHOThe businesswoman says it was a dream come true, she cried with emotion and the experience came to an end after standing in line for 14 hours.

“We were already organized, we were excited and ready to arrive very early to be at the front. We got in line at eight in the morning, and our positions in line were 11, 12, and 13. We were singing, We were dancing and chatting with fans. Time passed by very quickly. The biggest challenge was the heat, which is unbearable here. When the gates opened, we ran outside to grab the railing”, she says, who is accompanied by her sister and a Went to show with friend.

Despite being in line, the long wait was unnecessary as all three had VIP passes. “The takeaway from this experience was that you didn’t have to arrive early to be on the grid, because any point in ‘Club Renaissance’ allows you to see the same thing. One person who arrived ten minutes before the show started was. Very close to us, same scene. Beyoncé is very close! It’s unreal, I saw pores in her skin! Looking back, we saw jay zee it is blue Ivywho performed and then stayed after the show”, he explained.

thanara still got ivete sangalo in the show, and taught the singer to reproduce Blue Ivy’s choreography. my power, The owner of the São João da Thai mega-event, she says she stayed with Wayveta and analyzed its structure. Renaissance World Tour,

“Ivete was also there studying some things to bring to Brazil. People who have a show and understand a little bit about stage and sound always look at these great productions with a different eye. What fascinates me most about Beyoncé’s shows, besides the stage, are the super-produced videos that go on hiatus in Marvel style.

Thenara teaches Beyoncé choreography to OG Ivete Sangallo

Despite waiting for a long time, Thayanara says he will only have good memories of the show. “It is incredible and unique to have the opportunity to see your idol from such close quarters, despite the conditions, the heat and the fatigue. This day will forever be etched in my memory! I will remember what I was wearing, when I woke up and that All the details. It was so special! I was counting the seconds just like that. It was worth every effort”, he declared.