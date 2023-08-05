Three years into the pandemic, essential health services still face significant disruption: PAHO Regional Report – PAHO/WHO

Washington, DC, July 31, 2023 (PAHO) — Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Director Dr. Jarbas Barboza called on countries in the Americas to support investment in health, promote innovation in primary health care, with a focus on on digital technologies and move from theory to practice with specific policies to overcome problems with access to health services.

“We see primary health care as a priority approach to meet the needs of people where they live. Our strategy to strengthen it in the 21st century is critical to overcome barriers to access and ensure that everyone receives health services on a consistent basis,” said Dr. Barbosa at the launch of the Strategies for Access to Health services virtual event. : overcoming barriers and ensuring continuity”.

During the meeting, two PAHO regional reports on essential health services were presented, which provided a deeper understanding and addressing the wide range of barriers to access to primary health care, taking into account the characteristics and specific needs of territories and regions. population.

PAHO analysis shows that even three years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions to essential health services remain a major problem in many countries in the Americas. In this context, a profound transformation is needed to increase the responsiveness of health systems and address gaps in access and availability of human resources, infrastructure, supplies, equipment and funding.

The first report, Analyzing and Overcoming Barriers to Access to Primary Health Care, presents the results of PAHO and its Member States collaborating on the analysis of barriers to access to primary health care and formulates policy options to progressively reduce and eliminate them. with a special focus on historically neglected and vulnerable populations.

The second, the Fourth Round of the National Survey on the Continuity of Essential Health Services During the COVID-19 Pandemic, presents the results of the fourth round of national surveys conducted in 2022 on the continuity of essential health services during the pandemic. It provides an overview of observed health system failures at the time of the survey and analyzes patterns based on data from 17 countries and territories participating in all four rounds.

“Even before the start of the pandemic, we were already experiencing unequal access and crossing barriers, which was a serious obstacle to achieving true equality. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 29.3% of the American population had unmet health care needs, affecting approximately 295 million people,” said Dr. Barbosa.

Both PAHO documents agree that the advent of the pandemic has greatly increased these barriers, leading to disruptions in both supply and demand for essential health services. This impact has reversed the progress made over the past 20 years towards universal health access and universal coverage in the Region of the Americas.

“Primary health care is the key to overcoming these challenges. It is the soul of sustainable health systems and health for all, the key to better preparedness for future crises and greater equity in health services. It is also important to reverse pandemic trends in maternal and infant mortality, increase vaccination coverage and accelerate the elimination of infectious diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis and malaria,” said Dr. Barbosa.

Today’s event is the first in a series of webinars on primary health care that discuss strategies to ensure access to health services in the region.