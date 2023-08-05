News

“This Voice”. Billie Eilish was in awe when she heard Portuguese MARO – NiT perform

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 7 1 minute read

“This Voice”. Billie Eilish was impressed by her performance of the Portuguese hit

The Portuguese singer shared an excerpt from NPR’s “Tiny Desk” concert and got an exclusive comment.

A special comment was received.

Looks like Billie Eilish is happy with the sound of MARO. The Portuguese singer shared on Instagram a snippet of the “Tiny Desk” concert she performed at the offices of North American public radio NPR. A performance appreciated by the artist’s fans – and not only.

After sharing part of the performance, MARO received an appreciation from Billie Eilish. The American singer wrote, “That voice!” HER and Savannah Clarke of Now United also praised the Portuguese artist.

Accompanied by Dario Barroso and Pau Figuera on guitar, MARO performed four songs: “Ha-de Sarar”, “Just Wanna Forget You”, “Can You See Me?” and “I see it coming”. It was the second time that the Portuguese artist performed on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concerts”: she had already done so in 2019 with Jacob Collier.

On the other hand, it was also not the first time that Billie Eilish reacted to the publication of the winner of the 2022 Festival da Canção. The American artist is taking note of the news and has posted a like on Instagram after sharing the cover. Hortella ”, the latest album from MARO.

Comment.


Source link

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 7 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio round out the supporting cast of actors. news from mexico

3 days ago

Megan Fox faces criticism for posing with curves

2 weeks ago

Los Leones Apalian a Los Piratas en Campeche to strengthen their hold in the South Zone – Yucatán Ahora

2 weeks ago

Lizzo surprises with a powerful cover of Creep by Radiohead at Karaoke – Rock & Pop

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button