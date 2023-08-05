“This Voice”. Billie Eilish was in awe when she heard Portuguese MARO – NiT perform

Looks like Billie Eilish is happy with the sound of MARO. The Portuguese singer shared on Instagram a snippet of the “Tiny Desk” concert she performed at the offices of North American public radio NPR. A performance appreciated by the artist’s fans – and not only.

After sharing part of the performance, MARO received an appreciation from Billie Eilish. The American singer wrote, “That voice!” HER and Savannah Clarke of Now United also praised the Portuguese artist.

Accompanied by Dario Barroso and Pau Figuera on guitar, MARO performed four songs: “Ha-de Sarar”, “Just Wanna Forget You”, “Can You See Me?” and “I see it coming”. It was the second time that the Portuguese artist performed on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concerts”: she had already done so in 2019 with Jacob Collier.

On the other hand, it was also not the first time that Billie Eilish reacted to the publication of the winner of the 2022 Festival da Canção. The American artist is taking note of the news and has posted a like on Instagram after sharing the cover. Hortella ”, the latest album from MARO.

