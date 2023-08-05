This Tom Cruise film is considered a failure despite being destroyed at the cinema

Dark Universe, ¿A Alguien le Suena? The project which is going to establish its foothold in the film industry does so much and it is practically finished now. That extended universe of films about gods and demons in the style of Universal in the 40s and 50s disappeared from night to dawn for various reasons, including the lack of a creative director who provided an overall vision, with actors problems were involved. Johnny Depp Or, above all, because of the failure that I had in the first delivery and that would become the only project of this project, as ambitious as it was, to fail: la momia,

And no, we’re not talking about the 1999 film Brendan Fraser or Rachel Weisz, so we’re doing the movie that came out in mid 2017 and it had Tom Cruise as a hero. A film that was considered a bona fide failure on the ground, but also won Cruise an award Rezzi worst interpretation of his role as Nick MortonA sergeant in the US Army who accidentally resurrects Princess Ahmanet, a mother with a powerful curse that will endanger the world.

However, we now know that, if the film was a failure, it was one of the most overrated failures of Tom Cruise’s career, which is a lot for someone who has worked in great movies and cinematographic franchises. How can this be possible? why pews la momia It is clear that there was a great deal of criticism, but with these it did not manage to fix everything that was turned upside down, between the production costs and the marketing campaign that almost ended in total. 400 million dollars,

Well, as we said, the film managed to collect $ 400 million worldwide la momia Among Tom Cruise’s taquilaras movies. But this figure turns out to be somewhat misleading, it may account for a good part of your success here. China, where the percentage of carry over to studios in respect of cinemas is a maximum of 25%. Furthermore, domestic sales via DVD and Blu-ray weren’t exactly what Universal was expecting, and thus, among other things, the saga came to an end.

Famous photo from ‘Dark Universe’ with Russell Crowe, Javier Bardem, Tom Cruise, Johnny Depp and Sofia Boutella.

Ale dark universe What promises to be a great new franchise for cinema, recapturing the spirit of Universal’s horror movies with projects like frankenstein, invisible man hey Doctor Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, Besides Cruise, Universal has other great actors to bring life to all these legendary characters. Russell Crowe – which has already appeared la momia al dr playing jekyll- anal Javier Bardem hey Johnny Depp, However, with the failure of la momia Things were shelved and two years later, in 2019, Universal buried a saga that had already died.

Beyond that, and with the Razzie Award, Cruise has managed to rebuild his career and demonstrate why he’s one of Hollywood’s greats to follow on the ground. last year actor revento la tequila con Top Gun: Maverick, Which was immediately converted into its taquilera film and cost approximately $1500 million for the 790. Mission Impossible: Falloutpremiered a year later la momia,

His last film was actually a new delivery of his longest running franchise, Mission Impossible: Death Penalty, However, looks like with this film I might just repeat what I went through la momiaAs the film opened very well with its premiere, it has started to decline in the weeks following the incident. barbenheimer, You’ll have to see how your journey ends, but at least this lets us know that there will be continuity.’

