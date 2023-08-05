This shake should be drunk on an empty stomach if you want to lose weight.

Take starvation This is a great way to lose those extra pounds, because thanks to saturating effect this will “distract” us from snacking between meals, so we won’t consume as many calories in a day. In addition, they are usually cooked with food. healthy and antioxidantwhich will help us purify the body.

Skipping breakfast when you have a weight loss goal is a very common practice for many people, although it can be counterproductive because the first hours of the day are very important if we want to lose a few poundsbecause eating food in this strip will speed up our metabolism, helping us burn calories faster. Endocrinology and nutrition specialist Nerea Gil notes in Clara Magazine the importance of a breakfast that “allows us to hydrate the body, avoid the effects of prolonged fasting and reorganizes the metabolic changes that occur at night.









Dietitian, nutritionist and food safety specialist Aina Huyget points out on the aforementioned portal that “cocktails are an attractive way to eat fruits and dairy products“, also affects their satiating effect and “high energy consumption”. It also lists some useful ingredients that we can add: “whole grains, nuts, seeds and vegetables“.

Smoothie Ingredients Recommended Clara Magazine lose weight are kiwi, spinach and lettuce. The first will give us vitamins and minerals, in addition to helping us feel satisfied; second, protein, fiber, iron, or potassium while the third is widely used in diets with which a person seeks to lose extra pounds, as he very few calories.

The preparation is very simple, you only need to wash your face. 5 spinach leaves And 3 salads and cut them into small pieces. Then do the same with 1 or 2 kiwi to then grind everything, also adding glass of water to make the final cocktail more liquid.

A cocktail should be complemented by a healthy lifestyle

This smoothie with kiwi, spinach and lettuce is just another element of the weight loss process. Taking it every morning should be complemented by a healthy lifestyle for the rest of the day, in addition to physical exercise.

desirable go to a nutritionist make a plan for the day, indicating what kind of lunch, snack and dinner will be of interest to us, assuming that in the morning we will have this tasty and healthy smoothie that will provide us with an interesting amount of vitamins and minerals and from which we will benefit from its antioxidant action.