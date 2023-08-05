This is what Jennifer Aniston and Cristiano Ronaldo do to maintain their figure

Jennifer Aniston and Cristiano Ronaldo try to maintain their health through good practices. (taken from social network)

Many people are looking for magic formulas and “the secret of eternal youth” to keep their face and body in excellent condition. In social media publications, many celebrities seem to have found the formula. These celebrities’ obsession to keep themselves young has forced them to go for strange and expensive treatments.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, is one of them who has maintained his physique and skin tone throughout his career. Since his debut in football, the Portuguese has undergone several surgeries, such as rhinoplasty, maxillofacial surgery and modifications to his dentures. In addition, he used botox to modify his breasts and talked about “liposculpture with ultrasound that allowed him to scar his abdomen” during his time at Juventus.

The footballer also highlighted the importance of sleeping well, eating properly and training properly in order to perform at the optimum. Recently, sources close to the players revealed that the treatment is done with a hyperbaric chamber, which helps them recover from injuries and improve their performance.

Hyperbaric chamber therapy involves the application of higher-than-atmospheric pressure through a chamber with high oxygen pressure. Those who use this remedy are assured that it can help cure problems such as sensorineural disorders, severe anemia and necrotizing infections associated with diabetes.

On the other hand, Jennifer Aniston adopted several practices to maintain her beauty and youth. As per the bazaar, the actress undergoes LPG facial treatment which includes replenishing wrinkles, clarifying skin tone and firming the skin, among other benefits. In addition, sessions with the NuFace, a facial sculpting device, are incorporated into your at-home facial routine.

For her care, Aniston uses several masks containing biocellulose, like the brand 111 Skin and Sub-Zero De-Puffing Energy Facial, which combat signs of stress and fatigue on the face. Apart from this, the actress also included collagen in her diet. According to her social network, she has used Vital Proteins for years and is an advocate of nurturing wellness from within.

Another practice Aniston uses to maintain her beauty and health is the P.Valve, a physical exercise regimen created by trainer Stephen Pasterino. This approach is based on low-impact movements to strengthen, tone and shape the body, focusing especially on the deep muscles and stabilizers. Benefits include improved muscle strength and endurance, increased flexibility and mobility, and a reduced risk of injury.

Both Ronaldo and Jennifer Aniston used various treatments and methods to maintain their health and youth. Your decisions and personal care are the keys to keeping yourself in great physical condition and shining through the years.

