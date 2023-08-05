This is canon! John Cena is part of the Overwatch 2 universe.

Overwatch it features dozens of characters that continually expand the franchise’s universe. Almost all of them are fictional characters, but one based on a real person has just been revealed: John Cena.

You read that right, the celebrity is canon and part of the fantasy universe Overwatch. Indeed, the actor has been confirmed to be behind The Enigma, a hacker from the IP universe who is trying to contact the heroes to deal with the upcoming invasion.

Will John Cena be a playable character in Overwatch?

These missions are story content that Blizzard Entertainment has prepared for you. Overwatch 2in which the player will face the invasion forces of Sector Zero.

Overwatch 2: Invasion The premiere will take place on August 10. It will offer permanent access to the Invasion story missions, the Invasion Premium Battle Pass with 80 tiers to unlock cosmetic items, including 1 new Mythic Ana skin, 20 Battle Pass tiers, 2,000 coins. Overwatch and 2 exclusive Zero Sector-themed legendary skins for Cassidy and Kiriko.

The Enigma from Overwatch has finally revealed his identity

As for John Cena, it’s just an unexpected collaboration, but nothing more. Unlike Fortnitethis crossover does not mean that John Cena will appear in the game as a playable character or as a skin, but for now it is an external character or NPC.

“It was fun to see the community Overwatch put the Enigma face. Sometimes the face you don’t see is exactly what the world needs to sound the alarm about a looming global threat,” Cena said in a statement, fueling his struggling character’s meme (via Comic).

Overwatch 2 available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more news related to it if you visit this page.

