“They will kill a man named Jesus”

Actor and musician Jamie Foxx has sparked controversy after publishing a post on his Instagram account with potentially anti-Semitic connotations.

Last summer, Fox published a message on his Instagram account that read: “They killed a man named Jesus… what do you think it will hurt you?” The announcement was accompanied by the hashtags #fakefriends and #fakelove, whose recipients were not specified.

Publications that could be interpreted as echoing anti-Semitic claims Jews are responsible for the death of JesusGenerated reactions among users of social networks.

Foxx made his statement public in two formats: as a publication on his wall and as a temporary history.

Reactions and comparisons with Kanye West

In the comments on Foxx’s publication, you will find both those who celebrated her rhetoric and those who condemned it. Some Internet users drew parallels between Fox’s statement and previously issued anti-Semitic statements by the rapper. Kanye WestWhich is now known as Ye.

It is pertinent to mention that Fox and Ye Han had worked together in the past and achieved recognized successes in music.

In addition to his main message, Fox shared another user’s comment, which said: “¡¡¡shown from Judas!!!” (Jamie Foxx) Los conos por lo que son”.

Withdrawal of publications and lack of response

Fox’s posts were removed hours later from her Instagram account, which has 16.7 million followers. As of now, the actor has not offered any explanation or apology for his words.

The revelation occurred shortly before the start of Shabbat, a holy day in Jewish tradition, which is why there was no immediate reaction from major Jewish groups. A business owned by Fox has also responded to requests for comment on the subject.

jamie fox health status

Foxx, who was recently discharged after a prolonged hospital stay for treatment of a medical emergency, has not provided details about her current health status. It is unclear whether this factor may have influenced your behavior on social networks.