News

They stole several items in the Beetlejuice 2 recording set

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 7 1 minute read

Vermont State Police learned that some subjects stole various items from the recording set. Beetlejuice 2The long-awaited sequel to the Tim Burton film starring Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega.

Among the removed items is an iconic statue weighing approximately 150 pounds, approximately 68 kg, which will play a relevant role in the production. Beetlejuice 2That is why the producers were worried about the damage and the police requested the help of the citizens to accompany their paredros.

Apart from the idol, it was learned that the thieves had taken away a lamp post which had the decoration of Kailash on it.

This iconic statue is one of the items that was stolen from the recording set Beetlejuice 2, Photo: Twitter/ @VTStatePolice,

“We tried thrice to name this stolen idol, but it didn’t come back! We’re Checking Out This 150-Pound Statue Robot From The Set Beetlejuice 2 In AD Corinth, a lighthouse is topped with calabash decoration. With any information call 802-748-3111,” the Vermont State Police publication reads.

The unfortunate incident is a major setback for the production which is scheduled to release on September 6, 2024, but may get delayed a bit due to the clash of screenwriters and actors in Hollywood.

Beetlejuice 2 It will be directed by Tim Burton and will feature most of the main cast of the first film, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, which premiered in 1988. The inclusion of Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe and Monica Bellucci will increase interest in this production among younger generations.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin4 days ago
0 7 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

How Taylor Swift fans turned a random book into a best seller

June 8, 2023

Prime Video announces the broadcast of the 2023 Copa do Brasil return games with a show from Bello and Pixote – Backstage

4 weeks ago

Anita in Champions League final: Remember five other moments in which the singer created history

June 10, 2023

High-waisted bikini is the hottest trend in swimwear

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button