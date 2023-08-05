They stole several items in the Beetlejuice 2 recording set

Vermont State Police learned that some subjects stole various items from the recording set. Beetlejuice 2The long-awaited sequel to the Tim Burton film starring Michael Keaton and Jenna Ortega.

Among the removed items is an iconic statue weighing approximately 150 pounds, approximately 68 kg, which will play a relevant role in the production. Beetlejuice 2That is why the producers were worried about the damage and the police requested the help of the citizens to accompany their paredros.

Apart from the idol, it was learned that the thieves had taken away a lamp post which had the decoration of Kailash on it.

This iconic statue is one of the items that was stolen from the recording set Beetlejuice 2, Photo: Twitter/ @VTStatePolice,

“We tried thrice to name this stolen idol, but it didn’t come back! We’re Checking Out This 150-Pound Statue Robot From The Set Beetlejuice 2 In AD Corinth, a lighthouse is topped with calabash decoration. With any information call 802-748-3111,” the Vermont State Police publication reads.

The unfortunate incident is a major setback for the production which is scheduled to release on September 6, 2024, but may get delayed a bit due to the clash of screenwriters and actors in Hollywood.

Beetlejuice 2 It will be directed by Tim Burton and will feature most of the main cast of the first film, Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara, which premiered in 1988. The inclusion of Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe and Monica Bellucci will increase interest in this production among younger generations.