These are the three Mercadona fish most recommended by doctors in Spain.

Among the endless rows of products in supermarkets, a category stands out that has proven to be a treasure trove of nutrients: fish. Increasingly health-conscious consumers are looking for options that not only delight their palate, but also provide significant benefits to their well-being. The unique nutritional profile and health benefits of fish make it valuable balanced diet.

This food is rich in high quality protein, which is essential for the growth, repair and maintenance of body tissues, including muscles, skin and hair. It is a complete source of essential amino acids, the building blocks of protein that the body cannot produce on its own and must be obtained from the diet. Also this kind Proteins are easily digested and contribute to the feeling of fullnesswhich can be helpful for weight control.

Fish also contains both acid (EPA) and acid (), widely studied for their ability to reduce inflammation in the body. They also play a critical role in cardiovascular health by helping lower blood triglyceride levels, lower blood pressure, and improve the function of the lining of blood vessels. they may even reduce the risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

Similarly, this food is a source of several essential vitamins and minerals that contribute to overall well-being. For example, is an excellent source of vitamin Dvital for bone health and the proper functioning of the immune system. It also contains B vitamins such as B12, which is essential for nerve function and red blood cell formation. Selenium, a mineral with antioxidant properties, is also found in fish and helps protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Another benefit is its low saturated fat content compared to other animal protein sources. In addition to the benefits to the body, in terms of environmental impact and sustainability, this food can also be a sustainable option if responsible sources are selected. Choosing sustainably sourced or farm-raised fish helps protect marine ecosystems and maintain healthy fish populations in the long term.

As for the species most recommended by nutritionists, such as Gema Nogueira, a dietitian nutritionist specializing in eating disorders, sold in all Mercadona supermarkets, Atlantic salmon. As explained in this article from EL ESPAÑOL, the alliance between Mercadona and Leroy Seafood Group has brought the famous supermarket chain one of Norway’s most famous products.

Atlantic salmon

Among fish, Atlantic salmon stands out as a pearl in terms of nutritional properties. This silverfish is rich in high quality lean protein, making it a must have. an essential component for those who want to strengthen their muscles and stick to a balanced diet. However, what really draws attention to salmon is its richness in omega-3 fatty acids.

These healthy fats are known for their anti-inflammatory properties and their critical role in cardiovascular disease. Omega-3 fatty acids, especially eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), lower blood triglyceride levels. low blood pressure and improve endothelial function. In addition, salmon is a natural source of vitamin D, essential for healthy bones and the immune system.

Mackerel

The next best mercadon fish nutritionally is mackerel. This bright blue fish is exceptionally rich in omega-3 fatty acids, making it irreplaceable. a valuable option for maintaining optimal cardiac function. These essential fatty acids have been linked to a reduced risk of heart disease by reducing inflammation and improving blood lipid profiles.

In addition, mackerel is a reliable source of vitamin B12, essential for energy metabolism and nerve function. This nutrient also plays a critical role in the formation of red blood cells, which contributes to the proper oxygenation of body tissues. Mackerel also contains selenium, a mineral with antioxidant properties that helps protect cells from oxidative stress.

Trout

Finally, Mercadona’s trout fillets are a hit, no wonder. This fish is valued for its balanced content of lean protein and healthy fats. Although its omega-3 fatty acid content is lower compared to salmon and mackerel, it still contains a healthy dose of these essential compounds. It is especially rich in high quality protein, making it a valuable option for repairing and building body tissue.

It is also an important source of B vitamins such as niacin and vitamin B6, which play a critical role in energy metabolism and brain function. And also trout it is low in saturated fatmaking it an ideal choice for those looking to maintain a healthy balance in their diet.

