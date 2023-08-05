These are the strategies we have in place to protect the mental health of the people of Bumanga.

The administration of engineer Juan Carlos Cárdenas has been creating strategies and promoting an environment that helps the population maintain good mental health and prevent suicide.

Photo: Darlene Ramirez/Bucaramanga City Hall Press

For this reason, hand in hand with the Bucaramanga Health Institute (ESE. ISABU) through the Collective Intervention Plan (PIC), we have three strategies to achieve this goal.

Through events that cover all corners of the city, we show the citizens that their mental health is important for the Bucaramanga City Hall.

Ask for help, I’ll help you: let’s talk

With “Ask for Help, I’ll Help You: Let’s Talk” we have a phone line staffed by psychologists to help anyone who is in a crisis or needs to be heard.

This line is 318 548 93 77 and operates from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm Monday through Thursday, and on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and holidays during the day.

In addition to communicating on the line in the microdistricts of the city, we also have mobile listening points.

People can turn to them for psychological guidance, to be listened to and informed about everything related to their mental health.

This campaign aims to prevent the use of alcohol among young people living in Cuadra Play and Zona Rosa.

The idea is to playfully bring minibars and non-alcoholic beverages to people, which carry a message based on knowing how to drink and knowing how to live.

Prevention of drug use

Very soon we will develop a drug prevention strategy that will cover six universities in the city.